Amazon package had dirty diapers in it, family says
JERSEY CITY, N.J. — A New Jersey family says they received used diapers from Amazon’s delivery service.
Nassly Sales said she was shocked to see diapers covered in what appeared to be fecal matter when she opened her Amazon package, WPIX-TV reported on Friday.
Sales said she purchases diapers for her two daughters each month from the online retail giant’s Amazon Warehouse section, which sells returned items at a discounted rate. Amazon inspects and certifies all open-box products before reselling them, according to Amazon’s website.
Sales immediately started disinfecting her nursery and wiped down her daughter with rubbing alcohol. The Jersey City woman said she feared for her daughter’s health since she was born 26 weeks premature and has a compromised immune system.
The family said the substance on the diapers appears to be fecal matter, but they have not had it officially tested.
An Amazon spokesperson said the company worked with the family to resolve the issue.
“We work hard to provide customers with a great experience and deeply regret that this situation did not live up to our high standards,” the spokesperson said.
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 11, 2020
- Will the former Sam’s Club in Prescott Valley ever be sold?
- Driver killed in head-on crash on Highway 69 in Prescott
- Snow with little accumulation in Prescott area expected Thursday
- Watch: Mountain lion caught on camera in Prescott
- Truck rolls after crashing into parked SUV in Prescott Valley
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for surgeries
- Prescott Valley home total loss in structure fire
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 11, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 12, 2020
- 7-vehicle crash on Highway 69 sends 2 to hospitals
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for surgeries
- 5 adults arrested, 3 children removed from home during Chino Valley theft investigation
- Prescott prepares for a possible white Christmas
- Prescott Valley woman dies after car hits fire truck in Indiana
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 11, 2020
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for cataract surgeries
- 31-year-old man missing in Castle Hot Springs area since Sunday
- Registered sex offender arrested for child molestation in Prescott
- Will the former Sam’s Club in Prescott Valley ever be sold?
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: