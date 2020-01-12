OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Jan. 13
Weather  35.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Yavapai County supervisors to consider officer memorial, jail architect

This image shows the proposed design of the Yavapai County Criminal Justice Center on its chosen site south of Prescott Lakes Parkway. The white building indicates the first of four pods to be built. (Yavapai County/Courtesy)

This image shows the proposed design of the Yavapai County Criminal Justice Center on its chosen site south of Prescott Lakes Parkway. The white building indicates the first of four pods to be built. (Yavapai County/Courtesy)

Jason Brooks, Verde Independent
Originally Published: January 12, 2020 7:49 p.m.

COTTONWOOD — The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors is set to address two action items related to completely different scale projects at its meeting 9 a.m. Wednesday in the county annex on Sixth Street.

One of the items is the latest in what will be an ongoing series of steps in the construction of the new Yavapai County Criminal Justice Center in Prescott. Wednesday, the Supervisors are set to vote on approval of a $3.5 million contract with DLR Group, Inc. for architect engineer services.

The county advertised for bids and received four responses, and, following extensive review, short-listed and interviewed three of the respondents, eventually selecting DLR Group as the highest-ranked firm.

Yavapai County property tax owners are footing the $68 million bill for the new facility, which is meant to not only alleviate overcrowding at the current jail, but also to house a mental health facility that will, in part, deal with substance abuse issues.

The other main action item on Wednesday’s agenda involves designated an area on the Yavapai County courthouse plaza in Prescott for a Peace Officer Memorial to honor fallen Yavapai County officers.

A brief explanation and needs discussion will be led by Facilities Director Ken Van Keuren.

There are two hearings on Wednesday’s agenda. Both are tied to time extension requests by Alcantra Vineyards, which sits between Cottonwood and Camp Verde, off of State Route 260. The Supervisors have granted extensions related to the planned area development, originally approved in 2004, five times already, in 2008, 2010, 2012, 2016 and 2017.

The most recent request is for a two-year extension for the continued use of an existing farmhouse for wine tastings while the permanent tasting room is constructed.

The hearing for the Spring Creek Ranch development rezoning request, for a Cornville-area planned development that would include more than 1,800 manufactured home pads, plus hundreds of mobile-home pads, apartments and an assisted-living facility, has been pushed back to the March 18 Supervisors meeting.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Yavapai County seeks $70 million jail construction bond
Commission to look at renewal, expansion of auto repair business
County planning board meets Wednesday
Design institute proposed for Granite Park in the Dells
Supes mull money matters Wednesday

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries