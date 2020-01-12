Yavapai County supervisors to consider officer memorial, jail architect
COTTONWOOD — The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors is set to address two action items related to completely different scale projects at its meeting 9 a.m. Wednesday in the county annex on Sixth Street.
One of the items is the latest in what will be an ongoing series of steps in the construction of the new Yavapai County Criminal Justice Center in Prescott. Wednesday, the Supervisors are set to vote on approval of a $3.5 million contract with DLR Group, Inc. for architect engineer services.
The county advertised for bids and received four responses, and, following extensive review, short-listed and interviewed three of the respondents, eventually selecting DLR Group as the highest-ranked firm.
Yavapai County property tax owners are footing the $68 million bill for the new facility, which is meant to not only alleviate overcrowding at the current jail, but also to house a mental health facility that will, in part, deal with substance abuse issues.
The other main action item on Wednesday’s agenda involves designated an area on the Yavapai County courthouse plaza in Prescott for a Peace Officer Memorial to honor fallen Yavapai County officers.
A brief explanation and needs discussion will be led by Facilities Director Ken Van Keuren.
There are two hearings on Wednesday’s agenda. Both are tied to time extension requests by Alcantra Vineyards, which sits between Cottonwood and Camp Verde, off of State Route 260. The Supervisors have granted extensions related to the planned area development, originally approved in 2004, five times already, in 2008, 2010, 2012, 2016 and 2017.
The most recent request is for a two-year extension for the continued use of an existing farmhouse for wine tastings while the permanent tasting room is constructed.
The hearing for the Spring Creek Ranch development rezoning request, for a Cornville-area planned development that would include more than 1,800 manufactured home pads, plus hundreds of mobile-home pads, apartments and an assisted-living facility, has been pushed back to the March 18 Supervisors meeting.
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 11, 2020
- Driver killed in head-on crash on Highway 69 in Prescott
- Snow with little accumulation in Prescott area expected Thursday
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for surgeries
- Truck rolls after crashing into parked SUV in Prescott Valley
- Will the former Sam’s Club in Prescott Valley ever be sold?
- Prescott Valley home total loss in structure fire
- Bagdad mine west of Prescott continues to thrive in 21st Century
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 11, 2020
- Update: Reward increased to $1,500 in quest for Pearsall
- 7-vehicle crash on Highway 69 sends 2 to hospitals
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for surgeries
- 5 adults arrested, 3 children removed from home during Chino Valley theft investigation
- Prescott prepares for a possible white Christmas
- Prescott Valley woman dies after car hits fire truck in Indiana
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for cataract surgeries
- 31-year-old man missing in Castle Hot Springs area since Sunday
- Registered sex offender arrested for child molestation in Prescott
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 11, 2020
- Prescott Police arrest man who allegedly walked into bar naked
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: