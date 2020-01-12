OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Jan. 13
Weather  35.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Website gives details on Arizona bills

A website maintained by the Arizona Legislature has a full rundown of proposed new laws, amendments to proposals and even the roll-call votes in committees and on the floor. (AP file)

A website maintained by the Arizona Legislature has a full rundown of proposed new laws, amendments to proposals and even the roll-call votes in committees and on the floor. (AP file)

mugshot photo
By Howard Fischer, For Prescott News Network | azcapmedia
Originally Published: January 12, 2020 9:35 p.m.

Updated as of Sunday, January 12, 2020 9:56 PM

PHOENIX — Want to keep tabs on your lawmakers and not even have to get out of your pajamas?

You can — if you have a computer.

A website maintained by the Arizona Legislature has a full rundown of proposed new laws, amendments to proposals and even the roll-call votes in committees and on the floor.

But it’s even more interactive than that.

One function of the website allows people not only to watch hearings but even sign in to “testify’’ for or against measures, all without making the trek to the Capitol.

It starts at the main legislative webpage: www.azleg.gov.

On the main page is a calendar of events.

But the real detail starts under the “bills’’ menu. Here the new bills are listed by number, in batches of 50, divided between House and Senate bills.

Want more information on any of them? Clicking on the specific bill presents several options, including an overview, the status of where it is in the process and a documents button where you can see the introduced version and, as the session goes on, added amendments and changes.

There’s also a section called “RTS Current Bill Positions.’’ That’s a list of who has signed in for or against the measure, a feature that does not usually get filled until a bill is scheduled for a hearing. More about that in a minute.

Not sure of the bill number? Enter a keyword in the search.

So, for example, if you were to put in the word “marijuana,’’ 11 bills already filed for the session would pop up. These range from SB 1015 dealing with pesticide use on medical marijuana, to HB 2049 expanding the conditions for which doctors can recommend marijuana for patients.

More bills can be filed in the next few weeks.

You can view the measure in PDF or HTML format. And when a bill gets set for a hearing, there’s a link to a staff explanation of what it would do.

Also on that main page are links to the agendas of upcoming standing committees. That enables you to poke through what hearings are coming up and what bills are on that day’s agenda.

And what if you have something to say?

One option is to drive to the Capitol, sign in to speak and have your say. How long you might get depends on the whims of who is chairing the committee.

But there’s a less direct — and less cumbersome —method of putting in your two cents. And it goes to that RTS system, short for “request to speak.’’

On the main legislative page is a pulldown menu for legislative information, with the first option being that request to speak.

Clicking on that will result in a page asking you to sign in.

Don’t worry if you don’t have a username or password. They’re easy to create. But you might consider doing that now, before you suddenly need it.

That leads to a whole different page where there’s a menu on the left side to create a new request to speak, see what you’re already sign in for and against, and search for upcoming agendas on that issue.

You will need to know the bill number or, at the very least, the name of the committee where it is scheduled to be heard.

But here’s the thing: You can register in support or opposed to a specific bill. And you can even explain why.

In any case, your name and position is shared with the legislators on the committee and becomes part of the record.

Sometimes having a bunch of people signed in remotely supporting or opposing a bill can have some influence. But those with strong feelings might consider that personal testimony, where lawmakers can ask you questions, is generally much more effective.

And, understand what lobbyists already know: It’s helpful to contact lawmakers ahead of any vote, whether in person, by mail or phone. Very often by the time the committee actually meets most legislators already have made up their minds.

You also can actually watch committee meetings and floor actions as they unfold.

The link is under the House button on the main page, then click on “live proceedings.’’ You will, however, need to know in which room the hearing is taking place, information that can come from the agenda.

Oh, on that prospect of contacting lawmakers directly, the main legislative page has office phone numbers and links to direct email under both the House and Senate member lists.

One more thing: Legislators are likely to be far more responsive to inquiries and messages that come from their own constituents.

But if you’re not sure who represents you, there’s also a “find my legislator’’ button on both the House and Senate membership pages.

If that’s not an option, there’s one more ultimate fallback: The legislature maintains a toll-free number of (800) 352-8404.

You can not only dial a lawmaker by name or number but can reach the House or Senate operator who can help figure out who represents you.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Lawmakers start out<BR>with creditibility deficit
Pork piled upon pork; where can it end?
Representative defends exemption review plan
Legislation fixes problems with Arizona opioid measure
Editorial: Budget is first job at the state Capitol

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries