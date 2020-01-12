OFFERS
Police: Long lines at vehicle office send customer into rage

A woman angry about long lines at a New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission office smashed computer equipment, assaulted two staffers and kicked police officers as they tried to arrest her, authorities said. (Stock image)

A woman angry about long lines at a New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission office smashed computer equipment, assaulted two staffers and kicked police officers as they tried to arrest her, authorities said.

By Associated Press
Originally Published: January 12, 2020 11:55 p.m.

BAYONNE, N.J. — A woman angry about long lines at a New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission office smashed computer equipment, assaulted two staffers and kicked police officers as they tried to arrest her, authorities said.

Shawna Joseph, 28, of Jersey City, was told to leave the office in Bayonne around 2 p.m. Tuesday after she became irate over the length of the line of customers, authorities said. She then returned about two hours later and caused another disturbance.

When she was confronted during the second visit, Joseph pushed the office manager and began breaking computer equipment, authorities said, eventually causing $23,000 in damage overall.

The manager and a security guard struggled to remove Joseph from the office, and she repeatedly punched both of them, authorities said. Police soon arrived and, as they and the security guard tried to restrain Joseph, she repeatedly kicked the officers while they attempted to handcuff her, authorities said.

Joseph was later found to have a PCP-laced marijuana cigarette in her possession, authorities said. She was charged with criminal mischief, drug possession, aggravated assault and hindering apprehension.

Joseph could not be reached for comment Wednesday. A phone listing for her could not be found, and authorities did not know whether she had an attorney.

The office manager suffered an undisclosed injury and was treated at a hospital, authorities said.

