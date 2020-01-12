'Hormone replacement therapy' talk set for Jan. 16

Dr. Douglas Rothrock will discuss the benefits of Bio-Identical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT) from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at StoneRidge Community Center, 1300 StoneRidge Drive.

Admission is free.

Rothrock’s discussion is part of his “Straight Talk with Dr. Doug: Everything Healthy Living Series.” If you are suffering from exhaustion, stress, foggy thinking, weight gain, sleep disturbances, low sex drive or other symptoms, BHRT may be able to help you.

The benefits of hormone therapy include relief from hormone imbalance symptoms and restoring your hormones to optimal levels. Dr. Doug will help you understand hormone balance and attempt to answer all of your questions.

Benefits to hormone therapy include: regaining energy and muscle strength; boosting your ability to lose weight; renewing and improving your sex drive; feeling younger and happier again; and increasing your quality of life while preventing age-related illness.

Participants are encouraged to drop by early on the 16th and meet Dr. Rothrock. To RSVP, call 928-708-9355.

Information provided by StoneRidge.