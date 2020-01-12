OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Jan. 13
Weather  35.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

'Hormone replacement therapy' talk set for Jan. 16

Dr. Douglas Rothrock will discuss the benefits of Bio-Identical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT) from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at StoneRidge Community Center, 1300 StoneRidge Drive.

Dr. Douglas Rothrock will discuss the benefits of Bio-Identical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT) from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at StoneRidge Community Center, 1300 StoneRidge Drive.

Originally Published: January 12, 2020 7:57 p.m.

Dr. Douglas Rothrock will discuss the benefits of Bio-Identical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT) from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at StoneRidge Community Center, 1300 StoneRidge Drive.

Admission is free.

Rothrock’s discussion is part of his “Straight Talk with Dr. Doug: Everything Healthy Living Series.” If you are suffering from exhaustion, stress, foggy thinking, weight gain, sleep disturbances, low sex drive or other symptoms, BHRT may be able to help you.

The benefits of hormone therapy include relief from hormone imbalance symptoms and restoring your hormones to optimal levels. Dr. Doug will help you understand hormone balance and attempt to answer all of your questions.

Benefits to hormone therapy include: regaining energy and muscle strength; boosting your ability to lose weight; renewing and improving your sex drive; feeling younger and happier again; and increasing your quality of life while preventing age-related illness.

Participants are encouraged to drop by early on the 16th and meet Dr. Rothrock. To RSVP, call 928-708-9355.

Information provided by StoneRidge.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

TO YOUR GOOD HEALTH: Testosterone replacement can affect sex drive, osteoporosis
To Your Good Health: Is it better to treat based on symptoms or test results?
To Your Good Health: Treating symptoms often better than treating lab results
Column: Lack of sleep affects levels of hormones linked to weight loss
Hypothyroidism: Common, but easily treated condition

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries