Catch 22 Day 13 - Man wanted on nationwide probation violation warrant
It’s day 13 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 Program. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating 25-year-old Ladarrian Dunyell Acy.
On Oct. 24, 2016, the vehicle Acy was the rear- seat passenger in was pulled over for a traffic infraction by a Yavapai County Sheriff’s K-9 Deputy on eastbound Interstate 40 at milepost 137 in Ash Fork. The deputy observed three additional occupants in the vehicle. The deputy also observed several indicators of criminal activity to include the behavior of the occupants, their answers to questions and an overwhelming odor of marijuana.
Following a probable cause search, several duffel bags containing a total of approximately 10 pounds of marijuana were discovered. All four occupants of the vehicle were placed under arrest.
As a result of this case, Acy is wanted on a nationwide extraditable probation violation warrant with no bond.
Acy is described as a 25-year-old black male, 6-feet tall, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has multiple tattoos that include the letters “Lil” on his left arm and “Acy” on his right arm. His last known address in on King Cole Drive in Dallas Texas.
Anyone providing information that leads to Acy’s arrest could be eligible for a $500 cash reward. To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. All calls are anonymous.
Citizens can contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office with information or questions at 928-771-3260 or the YCSO website: www.ycsoaz.gov
Information provided by Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.
