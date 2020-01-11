OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Jan. 12
Weather  27.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

What did we do on holiday break? A toilet paper pyramid

People involved in the Bullock Creek High School Robotics team prepare to take down the world's largest toilet paper pyramid on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. Bullock Creek High School's Robotics team built the world's largest toilet paper pyramid and are selling the toilet paper back to the community for a discounted price as a fundraiser for the team.(Kaytie Boomer/The Bay City Times via AP)

People involved in the Bullock Creek High School Robotics team prepare to take down the world's largest toilet paper pyramid on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. Bullock Creek High School's Robotics team built the world's largest toilet paper pyramid and are selling the toilet paper back to the community for a discounted price as a fundraiser for the team.(Kaytie Boomer/The Bay City Times via AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: January 11, 2020 11:55 p.m.

MIDLAND, Mich. — It’s not what the Egyptians had in mind but it worked: A group of Michigan high school students made a pyramid out of toilet paper — 27,434 rolls.

It took 16 hours for students to assemble the pyramid at Bullock Creek High School in Midland County. They are hoping to be recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records and sell the toilet paper as a fundraiser for the 20-member robotics team.

photo

Robotics team captain and program leader Maxton Herst throws the top toilet paper roll off of the world's largest toilet paper pyramid on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. (Kaytie Boomer/The Bay City Times via AP)

“There was a lot of excitement when we got to the last few layers, but the final roll at the top was actually pretty anti-climactic,” Maxton Herst told MLive.com. “Every single roll you place, you want it to be in the correct spot. It was just kind of mind-numbing work.”

Herst got the idea three years ago after seeing a similar pyramid on YouTube.

The students built the pyramid during holiday break. The robotics team began to dismantle the pyramid Monday, the first day of classes after the holidays. Rolls of the two-ply toilet paper were placed into 96-count boxes for purchase.

photo

People involved in the Bullock Creek High School Robotics team prepare to take down the world's largest toilet paper pyramid on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. (Kaytie Boomer/The Bay City Times via AP)

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Mayer students survive fi rst Lego scrimmage
Sixth-graders build crafts of Egypt
Sacred Heart students learn about robotics
Middle school students bring their robots to Phoenix
Granite Mtn., Tri-City Prep qualify for state robotics competition

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries