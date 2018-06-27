OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Jan. 11
Weather  39.0 weather icon
Stringer, who resigned amid ethics probe, to run for Yavapai County attorney
Polk 'confident the people of Yavapai County will re-elect' her

In this June 27, 2018 photo, then Arizona state Rep. David Stringer, R-Prescott, speaks at a community forum in Phoenix. Stringer, a former Arizona state legislator, who resigned in March 2019 amid an ethics investigation of 1983 sex charges and his comments on race and immigration, is running for Yavapai County attorney, he announced Friday night, Jan. 10, 2020. (Ross D. Franklin/AP, File)

In this June 27, 2018 photo, then Arizona state Rep. David Stringer, R-Prescott, speaks at a community forum in Phoenix. Stringer, a former Arizona state legislator, who resigned in March 2019 amid an ethics investigation of 1983 sex charges and his comments on race and immigration, is running for Yavapai County attorney, he announced Friday night, Jan. 10, 2020. (Ross D. Franklin/AP, File)

Staff and wire reports
Originally Published: January 11, 2020 1:07 p.m.

Updated as of Saturday, January 11, 2020 3:08 PM

Former Arizona state Rep. David Stringer is running for office again, just nine months after the Republican lawmaker from Prescott resigned amid an ethics investigation of 1983 sex charges and comments he made on race and immigration.

Stringer announced his candidacy on Friday night, Jan. 10, for Yavapai County attorney, an office now held by a longtime Republican whom he accused of wasting tax dollars by locking up low-level offenders.

When he resigned March 27, Stringer faced possible expulsion for his refusal to turn over records to the ethics investigation.

He was the subject of two ethics complaints following newspaper reports that he was charged with sex crimes more than three decades ago. The charges were later expunged and Stringer's lawyer said last year the charges never resulted in a conviction.

Stringer also was being investigated over 2018 comments that were widely denounced as racist. Those included him telling university students that African Americans “don't blend in." He apologized for his language in a speech on a speech on the House floor in January 2018.

Stringer said in his candidacy announcement statement that Yavapai County needs “a fresh approach to criminal justice" and that incumbent County Attorney Sheila Polk's policies resulted in “too many low-level nonviolent offenders who are crowding our jail and driving up costs to the taxpayers."

Stringer said he quit his House seat to protect his law license rather than violate a court order by complying with a subpoena for records. He did not elaborate but his attorney said last year the Houses Ethics Committee sought confidential records that included ones from a District of Columbia Bar investigation.

Stringer in his statement said he was targeted while a legislator "by the liberal media and even some of my fellow legislators.”

As county attorney, he said he'd fight to protect gun rights and combat illegal immigration.

photo

Sheila Polk (Courtesy)

Polk did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment by the Associated Press on Stringer's candidacy and his criticism of her performance in office. However, in a statement to The Daily Courier, she said: “I am a life-long Arizona prosecutor and have served as the elected Yavapai County Attorney for the past 19 years. I am a hard-working, boots on the ground, tough prosecutor and I am passionate about public safety and quality of life for the residents of Yavapai County.”

Polk began her career as a law clerk at the Arizona Supreme Court, worked for 11 years as an Arizona assistant attorney general, and served another seven years as a deputy Yavapai County Attorney before first winning election as County Attorney in the year 2000.

“Mr. Stringer is a terribly flawed candidate,” she wrote. “In March of 2019, Mr. Stringer quit his job at the Arizona House of Representatives after refusing to cooperate with an ethics investigation into charges against him for sexually molesting two boys, one of whom was developmentally disabled. According to public records, Mr. Stringer was indicted in Baltimore in 1983, accepted a plea deal and was placed on five years probation, ordered to seek treatment at a clinic for people with sexual disorders, and ordered to perform community service.

“Mr. Stringer is on record stating that sex trafficking is not a concern. He has been denounced by the Arizona Republican Party and Gov. Doug Ducey, and the Prescott City Council called for his resignation from the Arizona State Legislature in December 2018.”

Polk said she will run on her “strong record of accomplishments and meaningful criminal justice reform. I am confident the people of Yavapai County will re-elect me to continue my hard work on their behalf.”

Yavapai County is the state's fourth most populous county with an estimated 2017 population of 230,000.

Stringer is co-owner and publisher of the eNews websites. He also continues to practice law.

The Daily Courier contributed to this article.

