Seniors can share the love of music, Jan. 15
Originally Published: January 11, 2020 11:55 p.m.
Seniors are invited to spend time together and sing songs of their youth at “Singing in the Key of Life”. This group meets on Wednesdays from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in the Deborah room at the Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St.
This is a free event presented by West Yavapai Guidance Clinic Foundation. No skill is necessary, just a love of music.
Space is limited, so please call 928-445-5211 ext. 2605 to register.
