Seniors can share the love of music, Jan. 15

Seniors are invited to spend time together and sing songs of their youth at “Singing in the Key of Life”. This group meets on Wednesdays from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in the Deborah room at the Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St.

This is a free event presented by West Yavapai Guidance Clinic Foundation. No skill is necessary, just a love of music.

Space is limited, so please call 928-445-5211 ext. 2605 to register.

