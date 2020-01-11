OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Jan. 11
Weather  26.0 weather icon
Prescott nets 6 goals in blanking of Poston Butte
Prep Girls Soccer

Prescott’s (left to right) Alexa Sell, Sydney Seeley, Lily Jensen and Ellie Magnett celebrate Jensen’s goal during a game against Poston Butte on Friday, Jan. 10, 2019, at Bill Shepard Field in Prescott. (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

Prescott’s (left to right) Alexa Sell, Sydney Seeley, Lily Jensen and Ellie Magnett celebrate Jensen’s goal during a game against Poston Butte on Friday, Jan. 10, 2019, at Bill Shepard Field in Prescott. (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: January 11, 2020 12:17 a.m.

PRESCOTT — Another day, another shutout for Prescott girls soccer.

As the meat of Grand Canyon Region action nears, the Badgers are running like a well-oiled machine as they crushed Poston Butte 6-0 on a chilly Friday evening.

“The way we are playing right now on this field and the way these girls have committed to this system, it’s going to be tough,” said Prescott head coach Paul Campuzano. “Great job to them. I’m proud of them. There’s no let-up even when we lost two forwards today and we had a midfielder out, so it’s the next person up and everybody is stepping in and performing so it’s going to be interesting.”

This game against Poston Butte was supposed to serve as Prescott’s season opener back in early December. It wound up being rescheduled to Friday and could’ve been postponed again due to Thursday’s brief snow storm that blanketed Bill Shepard Field with a layer of snow.

Photo Gallery

Prescott Girls Soccer Hosts Poston Butte (Jan. 10, 2019)

However, Campuzano said the coaching staff, players, parents, school facility workers and even the baseball team spent five hours Friday morning shoveling the snow off the field. They were evidently successful and completed the tall task just in time for kickoff at 5 p.m.

And despite exerting a lot energy to clear the field, the Badgers went straight to work against a Poston Butte team that boasted a respectable 8-3-1 record coming in. A Sawyer Magnett goal sparked a tremendous first half where the Badgers rattled off for five goals.

Emma Alvarez (1g), Ellie Magnett (2g) and Lily Jensen (1g) scored the next four goals, a lot of which came off routine centers that found a Badger patiently waiting inside the area. The outlier was Jensen’s goal as she received a semi-through ball, cut inside around a defender and goalkeeper, and buried a low slider with her trusty left foot from atop the 18-yard box.

“We have just been working super hard and everybody wants the same thing,” Jensen said. “We all want to make it to state, we all want to win region and I think it’s just a bunch of hard work and it’s really paying off.”

While the second half didn’t feature as many goals, the Badgers continued to dominate with their speed and possession-based style of play.

Precott’s sixth goal came in strange fashion as Alvarez serviced a ball inside from a corner kick, which was redireted toward goal by Sawyer Magnett. The Poston Butte keeper managed to corall it but the official ruled that it had already crossed the goal line.

Along with the victory, Prescott gained yet another shutout, which marked the team’s eighth in nine games this season. The only goal the Badgers have given up this season was a penalty and much of that is attributed to their stalwart backline of Kaity Kasun, Hailey Mayhan, Melia Hoyt and senior fullback Alexa Sell.

“My role is trying to encourage people and helping the new players to find their spots too,” Sell said. “I like connecting up top as well and running back and forth is what I do, but Kaity Kasun on the other side does the same exact thing flawlessly.”

UP NEXT

Prescott still has two games left until they continue Grand Canyon Region action since they technically started when they defeated Mingus 6-0 on Dec. 5. The first of those two games will be a home game against Thunderbird on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 6 p.m.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.

