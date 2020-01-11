Pivec lifts No. 3 Oregon State over No. 18 Arizona 63-61
College Women's Basketball
TUCSON (AP) — Mikayla Pivec scored 17 points, including the go-ahead short jumper with 1.4 seconds left and Oregon State stayed undefeated.
Oregon State (15-0, 3-0 Pac-12) stayed undefeated but won by less than 10 points for the first time all season.
Pivec shot 7 of 12 from the field and added 10 rebounds and six assists. Her biggest moment was in the final seconds when she got the ball in the paint, drove to the basket and finished the contested short jumper over Arizona’s defense.
Arizona (14-2, 2-2) had a chance to win in the final second, but Aari McDonald’s 3-point attempt was blocked by Destiny Slocum right before the buzzer. McDonald scored 15 point, and Cate Reese added 15 points and 11 rebounds.
BIG PICTURE
Oregon State: The Beavers had to work for it, but it’s another win. Pivec had a terrific all-around game and came up with the big bucket right when they needed it.
Arizona: The Wildcats are in the middle of a tough stretch, playing three straight Top 10 opponents. Arizona showed it can hang with one of the best teams int he country, but was hurt by its 35%t shooting in the second half.
UP NEXT
Oregon State: The Beavers make the short trip up Interstate 10 to face Arizona State on Sunday.
Arizona: The Wildcats host No. 2 Oregon on Sunday.
