OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Jan. 11
Weather  26.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Pivec lifts No. 3 Oregon State over No. 18 Arizona 63-61
College Women's Basketball

Arizona forward Cate Reese (25) reacts after getting called for a foul during the first half of a game against Oregon State, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, in Tucson. (Rick Scuteri/AP)

Arizona forward Cate Reese (25) reacts after getting called for a foul during the first half of a game against Oregon State, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, in Tucson. (Rick Scuteri/AP)

Originally Published: January 11, 2020 midnight

TUCSON (AP) — Mikayla Pivec scored 17 points, including the go-ahead short jumper with 1.4 seconds left and Oregon State stayed undefeated.

Oregon State (15-0, 3-0 Pac-12) stayed undefeated but won by less than 10 points for the first time all season.

Pivec shot 7 of 12 from the field and added 10 rebounds and six assists. Her biggest moment was in the final seconds when she got the ball in the paint, drove to the basket and finished the contested short jumper over Arizona’s defense.

Arizona (14-2, 2-2) had a chance to win in the final second, but Aari McDonald’s 3-point attempt was blocked by Destiny Slocum right before the buzzer. McDonald scored 15 point, and Cate Reese added 15 points and 11 rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon State: The Beavers had to work for it, but it’s another win. Pivec had a terrific all-around game and came up with the big bucket right when they needed it.

Arizona: The Wildcats are in the middle of a tough stretch, playing three straight Top 10 opponents. Arizona showed it can hang with one of the best teams int he country, but was hurt by its 35%t shooting in the second half.

UP NEXT

Oregon State: The Beavers make the short trip up Interstate 10 to face Arizona State on Sunday.

Arizona: The Wildcats host No. 2 Oregon on Sunday.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Reese has 19 points, 17 boards in No. 20 Arizona win over UTEP
No. 9 Oregon State women outlast Arizona 65-60 in 2 OTs
No. 18 Arizona women beat USC 65-57, remain undefeated
Tudor hits six 3-pointers, Oregon St. rolls past Arizona
Devonaire Doutrive beats buzzer, sending Arizona past Oregon State 74-72

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries