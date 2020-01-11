NAU's late Rally falls short in 71-67 loss to Idaho State

FLAGSTAFF — For the second straight game, NAU men’s basketball nearly rallied from a significant deficit only to come up just shy. Trailing by as much as 18 with 6:25 remaining in the game, the Lumberjacks eventually fell 71-67 to Idaho State in the Walkup Skydome on Saturday.

Consecutive three-pointers by sophomore Luke Avdalovic chopped the NAU deficit to 70-67 with 28.1 seconds left in a frantic sequence. The Lumberjacks then had a near steal at midcourt before being forced to foul with 4.8 seconds on the clock. The Bengals missed the front end of a one-and-one, but corralled the offensive rebound.

With a second opportunity to make it a two-possession game, Idaho State hit one of the two ensuing free throws to provide the final margin.

“We have to figure out how not to get into a hole,” said interim head coach Shane Burcar. “Idaho State made plays and we didn’t. We’re figuring things out right now. We’re going to work our way out of this.”

Senior Brooks DeBisschop, playing in his 100th career game on Saturday, posted his team-leading second double-double of the season. DeBisschop reset his career-high for the second time in three games, scoring a game-high 20 points to go along with 10 rebounds. He also recorded two steals and a block.

NAU (7-7 overall, 1-4 Big Sky) shot 50 percent in the second half after shooting just 38.7 percent in the first. The Lumberjacks shot 44.4 percent for the game, but the Bengals shot 48.1 percent overall. Idaho State also narrowly outrebounded NAU, 37-34, despite DeBisschop’s game-high 10 boards off the glass.

Junior Cameron Satterwhite, who scored 13 points, hit a three on NAU’s first possession to put the Lumberjacks ahead, 3-2, but that was NAU’s only lead of the game. Idaho State followed with a 14-4 run to open up a nine-point lead and led by as much as 12, 29-17, with 3:39 remaining in the first half.

Senior Ted McCree started a 7-0 Lumberjack run with a layup and Satterwhite connected on another triple to cap the run to make it a 29-24 game with two minutes left before halftime. The five-point Idaho State margin held at the break with the Bengals leading 31-26 going into the locker rooms.

The ’Jacks trailed by just four at 47-43 following a DeBisschop bucket with 11 minutes to play, but the Bengals’ lead ballooned in a hurry. Idaho State blitzed NAU with four of its seven threes in a four and a half minute span to take a 62-44 lead with 6:25 to play after a 15-1 run.

The deficit still sat at 16 with 3:37 to go before junior Bernie Andre ignited a 9-0 run with a three that cut the Bengals’ lead to 68-61 with 1:13 left. After Idaho State hit a pair of free throws with just under a minute remaining, Avdalovic hit the first of two consecutive threes to bring NAU within 70-64 with 37.1 seconds remaining.

Satterwhite intercepted Idaho State’s pass on the very next possession and found Avdalovic for another three right in front of the NAU bench. But Idaho State wound up surviving NAU’s furious rally to hand the Lumberjacks’ their fourth conference loss, which have all been by seven points or fewer.

McCree (12) and Avdalovic (11) rounded out NAU’s four double-digit scorers. The two shooters combined for five of NAU’s eight three-pointers on the afternoon.

As quickly as they returned home, NAU will be turn right back around and head out to Southern Utah and Northern Colorado next Thursday and Saturday. The week’s road trip will finally conclude a brutal stretch that had the ‘Jacks on the road for five of their first seven Big Sky games.

Women overcome slow start, finishes strong to post 70-59 win at Idaho State

POCATELLO, Idaho — NAU women’s basketball overcame a slow start to notch their third consecutive victory, 70-59, over Idaho State on Saturday in Reed Gym. NAU’s third straight win improved the Lumberjacks’ conference record to 3-2, marking the program’s best start to league play since the 2006-07 season.

Junior Khiarica Rasheed imposed her will on the game in the second half, scoring 21 of her game-high 25 points after halftime. Rasheed was a perfect 9-for-9 in the second half from the field, and nearly outscored Idaho State by herself in the fourth quarter with 12 points to 16 total by the Bengals.

“Khia started hitting shots and we know when she starts to, we have to feed her,” said head coach Loree Payne. “She really knocked down some really critical shots and Jacey (Bailey) played some big-time defense with a couple of blocks in the fourth quarter. We really played composed in the fourth quarter and executed well.”

Rasheed was 10-for-14 from the field for the game and added seven rebounds. Redshirt junior Jacey Bailey chipped in 13 points and matched Rasheed’s seven boards to go along with a career-high three blocks.

The ‘Jacks (6-8 overall) held a slim advantage, 47-43, going into the fourth quarter before opening the period with a 9-2 run, which boosted their lead to 56-45 following a jumper by Rasheed. After the Bengals closed to 60-54 with less than three minutes remaining, Rasheed scored seven straight Lumberjack points during a 7-2 run that put NAU back up by 11, 67-56, with a minute left.

NAU started slowly, making just two of its first 11 attempts from the field as it fell behind, 21-7, in the first seven minutes of the game. The Lumberjacks gathered themselves though and finished the first quarter on a 6-0 run with baskets by Bailey, redshirt sophomore Nina Radford and sophomore Regan Schenck.

NAU’s run to close the first quarter was just the start of a 21-0 extended run – the longest by the ‘Jacks this season – well into the second quarter. Schenck’s three from straight away gave NAU a 28-21 lead with under five minutes left in the first half.

The Bengals went over eight minutes without scoring – missing 13 consecutive field goal attempts – spanning the first and second quarters before they snapped the drought with a bucket with 4:37 before halftime. Idaho State proceeded to scored eight straight points to retake a 29-28 lead before going into halftime with a slim 31-30 advantage, but NAU’s massive run was critical in getting the Blue & Gold back in the game.

“We missed a couple of easy buckets and we were a step slow defensively,” Payne said. “Our team knew once we started playing like we are capable of, we would get back into it. We started executing much better, and having only six turnovers in the second half after 10 in the first half, helped us play composed down the stretch.”

Rasheed’s second half exploits started early as she powered an 8-0 NAU run in the third quarter with six points, which put the ‘Jacks back in front, 38-34. Idaho State managed to tie it at 38-38, but that would be the last time the score would be even as junior Lauren Orndoff started a brief, but important, five-point spurt by NAU with a layup.

The five-point run snapped the 38-38 tie and the Lumberjacks led for the final quarter and a half the rest of the way.

“It was huge for our team to finally see some success,” Payne said. “It showed the resilience that our team has. We challenged them to be tougher to fight through fatigue and once they got their legs under them, they got going.”

NAU shot a blistering 62.5 percent in the second half, including 66.7 percent in the fourth quarter, and finished the game at 49 percent overall. The Lumberjacks’ defense also helped the Bengals to only 35.6 percent shooting with Idaho State’s 59 points serving as a season-low allowed by NAU.

The Lumberjacks are back in the Walkup Skydome next week with their final homestand of the month. NAU hosts Southern Utah at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday and Northern Colorado at 1 p.m. next Saturday.

—Information provided by NAU Athletics