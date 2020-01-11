OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Jan. 12
Weather  27.0 weather icon
Man wanted on sexual offenses arrested, Silent Witness reports

Austin Allen Fiser

Originally Published: January 11, 2020 9:44 p.m.

A 24-year-old wanted on three Yavapai County warrants, including a no-bond warrant for two counts of child molestation, was taken into custody just before 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, by Coconino County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Austin Allen Fiser, 24, whose last address was listed in Clarkdale, was the target of the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office and the Yavapai Silent Witness Catch-22 program. The three outstanding warrants for Fiser included one for voyeurism, indecent exposure and assault with statewide extradition and a $6,000 bond as well as a failure to pay child support in Yavapai County.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office and the Silent Witness program, in a news release, hailed the arrest as a collaborative effort between Yavapai County and Cocoino County’s sheriff offices to get a “dangerous criminal off the streets!”

Fiser’s offenses date back to October 2018 when he was accused of taking nude photographs of an 11-year-old girl and then engaging in sexual conduct with that child and another 9-year-old girl, according to the news release.

In March 2019, Fiser was accused of following a female hiker in Boynton Caynon Trail in Sedona, authorities said. The victim left the trail to find a place to go to the bathroom, and when she pulled her pants down, Fiser approached with his pants pulled down.

When she ordered him to leave after redressing, Fiser reportedly moved behind her, attempting to unbuckle her belt and pull her pants down again, the release said.

Confronted by the girl’s friend, Fiser apparently then threatened them by placing his hand on a gun holstered in his belt, the release states. He then pointed the gun at the car the two used to leave the area.

Yavapai Silent Witness noted that anyone offering information leading to Fiser’s arrest would be eligible for a $500 reward. No details were available Saturday on whether such confidential information prompted Fiser’s apprehension.

All tips to the Yavapai Silent Witness tip line – 1-800-932-3232 – are anonymous.

Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.

