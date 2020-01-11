OFFERS
Local Sports in Brief: Chino Valley Little League taking signups for 2020 season
By Courier Sports | couriersports
Originally Published: January 11, 2020 midnight

The Chino Valley Little League is taking signups for the 2020 season, starting Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Safeway in Chino Valley, 1031 N. US-89, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, visit tshq.bluesombrero.com/chinovalleyllaz.

Heading to a D-backs game this spring? Read up on their new bag policy

Chase Field and the Arizona Diamondbacks announced Jan. 8 that they will implement a clear-bag policy for all Chase Field events starting at D-backs Fan Fest on Saturday, Feb. 15.

Approved bags: Clear Bags (Plastic, vinyl or PVC) with no obscured interior pockets cannot exceed 12” x 6” x 12,” Plastic Storage Bag (Re-sealable, clear) -1 Gallon, Small Clutch Bags/Wallets no larger than 6.5” x 4.5.” All small clutch bags/wallets within a clear tote bag must fit the approved dimensions (6.5” x 4.5”). Seat cushions without pockets, zippers or concealable areas cannot exceed 18” wide. Clothing and blankets are permitted if carried loosely or in an approved clear bag

Not approved bags: Backpacks, Bags and wallets exceeding the size of a small clutch bag (6.5” W x 4.5” H). Non-approved seat cushions. Luggage of any kind, computer bags, camera bags, briefcases, fanny packs, cinch bags or any bag larger than the permissible size (6.5” W x 4.5” H).

Swim lessons offered at YMCA in Prescott

The James Family Prescott YMCA and its aquatics director Lacey Stone encourage children to sign up for swimming lessons, no matter what the season is. The YMCA offers three different types of swim lessons: “Swim Starters” develops water enrichment and aquatic readiness in children ages 6 months to 3 years. “Swim Basics” develops personal water safety and basic swimming skills in students of all ages. “Swim Stokes” introduces and refines stroke technique in older students (school age, teens and adults).

Lessons will be $40 for YMCA members and $80 for community members. Those interested can register in person or over the phone at 928-445-7221. For more information, visit prescottymca.org or contact Stone at lacey.stone@prescottymca.org.

Prescott Little League now taking signups for 2020 season

Registration for the Prescott Little League 2020 season is now open and will close sometime in late February. An early-bird discount will be valid before Jan. 15. Prices to sign up are $65 for T-ball (ages 4-6), $75 for coach pitch (ages 6-7), $85 for minors (8-9), $95 for Majors (ages 10-12), $95 for intermediate (ages 10-13) and $95 for juniors/seniors (ages 13-15). For more information, or to sign up a player or become a coach, visit tshg.bluesombrero.com/prescottlittleleague or email prescottlittleleague@gmail.com.

