Eagles soar over Red Hawks to stay undefeated in Cal Pac

PRESCOTT — Embry-Riddle women’s basketball outperformed Simpson University on both ends of the floor in their third conference, using a huge third-quarter push to overrun the Red Hawks 66-49 on Saturday.

The Eagles (12-4, 3-0) gave themselves an early lead with a rare but efficient triple from Allese Williams (SR/Canyon Country, Calif.). The Red Hawks (2-15, 1-2) would follow up with a seven-point run to try and run away early. A couple of quick buckets later, one a layup coming off a spin from Jenna Knudson (SR/Sterling, Colo.), brought the Eagles within one. After a scoreless minute by both sides, Haley Villegas (SR/Anthem, Ariz.) would be sent to the foul line to sink a free throw. Knudson found her teammate McKenna Klecker (FR/Chandler, Ariz.) who threw a head fake to create an open bucket. The first quarter came to a close with the Eagles leading by six.

Simpson’s scoring leader found the rim early, sinking a triple from the corner to cut the Eagle’s lead in half. Eagles scoring slowed down a bit through the middle of the second quarter, but their defensive effort kept a tie game as the half approached. Jazlyn Maletino-Faga (SR/Tracy, Calif.) was able to draw a hard foul and sink both free throws, give a late two point lead to her team. Danae Ruiz (SR/Albuquerque, N.M.) would soon follow her teammate, dropping in two of her own free throws. Red Hawk fouls and good free-throw shooting proved to be enough for the Eagles, who left the floor up five at the half.

Melissa Pfeifer (SR/Hays, Kan.) had a break away steal to a lay up to open the third quarter for the Eagles. Maletino-Faga had added some of her own moves to the mix, spinning underneath the basket into a reverse layup. The Eagles continued their offensive pressure into a 14-point run before giving up a bucket to the Red Hawks. ERAU used this run to finish out the quarter also up 14. The pressure was not as added not just from Embry-Riddle’s scoring, but their defensive effort, holding Simpson to 11 points throughout the third quarter.

The Eagles piled onto their lead quickly into the fourth, behind Ruiz sinking two free throws. Maletino-Faga grabbed an offensive rebound that led to a second chance three-point play from Ruiz. Bethany Wolph (JR/Chandler, Ariz.) drilled back to back triples to push the Eagles to a 20 point lead half way through the final quarter. Knudson found Ruiz under the basket, giving an assist to another reverse layup. Ruiz’s layup would be the final dagger in an Eagle’s win at home, beating the Red Hawks 49-66.

ERAU will play the University of Antelope Valley on Jan. 16 at 6:30 pm.

—Information provided by ERAU Athletics