Come see ‘The Gin Game’ at Prescott Center for the Arts, Jan. 16 - Feb. 2

‘The Gin Game’, winner of the 1978 Pulitzer Prize for Drama uses a card game as a metaphor for life. Weller Martin is playing solitaire on the porch of a seedy nursing home. Enter Fonsia Dorsey, a prim, self-righteous lady. They discover they both dislike the home and enjoy gin rummy, so they begin to play and to reveal intimate details of their lives.

Performances are being held at the Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina. Choose from twelve performances:

Thursday, Jan. 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 19 at 2 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 26 at 2 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 31 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 2 at 2 p.m.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit pca-az.net.

