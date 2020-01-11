OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Jan. 12
Weather  27.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

CATCH 22 — DAY 12: Man wanted on multiple charges including burgulary and possession of narcotics

Sean Michael Crowley

Sean Michael Crowley

Originally Published: January 11, 2020 9:49 p.m.

photo

Crowley has tattoos located on his chest and neck. (YCSO/Courtesy)

It is Day 12 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 Program. Today, Yavapai County law enforcement is asking for your help in locating Sean Michael Crowley.

On Nov. 2, 2018, Crowley forcibly entered an address in the 100 block of Dineh Drive in Prescott doing considerable damage to a door. Crowley opened a safe inside the home to steal cash. He then fled the scene. Crowley later sent threatening texts to the victim in retaliation because the victim called the police.

Crowley was located and arrested and was later released on bail. Crowley has failed to appear for subsequent court hearings. He is wanted on a statewide extraditable warrant with a $50,000 bond for two counts of Burglary, Threatening and Intimidating, and Criminal Damage. Crowley is also wanted on a probation violation warrant stemming from a 2013 case. In that case, Crowley allowed a 3-year-old child to be a passenger in the vehicle he was in while he and other suspects made a drug deal and repeatedly smoked heroin inside the car with the child present. The driver of the vehicle was also arrested for DUI drugs.

Crowley also operated the vehicle from the front passenger seat while the driver smoked heroin. This Probation Violation warrant has a nationwide extradition and a bond of $25,000.

Anyone providing information leading to Crowley’s arrest could earn a $500 cash reward. To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. Remember, all calls are always anonymous.

Citizens can contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office with information or questions at 928-771-3260 or the YCSO website: www.ycsoaz.gov.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Catch 22 — Day 13: Sex offender sought on warrants after breaking probation
Catch 22 — Day 22: Man wanted for possession of drugs for sale, gun
Catch 22 — Day 9: Man wanted on theft of firearms
CATCH 22 — DAY 19: Woman wanted on charges including outstanding warrant, drug possession
Catch 22-Day 3: Fugitive wanted on impersonation, DUI charges

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries