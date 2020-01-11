CATCH 22 — DAY 12: Man wanted on multiple charges including burgulary and possession of narcotics

It is Day 12 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 Program. Today, Yavapai County law enforcement is asking for your help in locating Sean Michael Crowley.

On Nov. 2, 2018, Crowley forcibly entered an address in the 100 block of Dineh Drive in Prescott doing considerable damage to a door. Crowley opened a safe inside the home to steal cash. He then fled the scene. Crowley later sent threatening texts to the victim in retaliation because the victim called the police.

Crowley was located and arrested and was later released on bail. Crowley has failed to appear for subsequent court hearings. He is wanted on a statewide extraditable warrant with a $50,000 bond for two counts of Burglary, Threatening and Intimidating, and Criminal Damage. Crowley is also wanted on a probation violation warrant stemming from a 2013 case. In that case, Crowley allowed a 3-year-old child to be a passenger in the vehicle he was in while he and other suspects made a drug deal and repeatedly smoked heroin inside the car with the child present. The driver of the vehicle was also arrested for DUI drugs.

Crowley also operated the vehicle from the front passenger seat while the driver smoked heroin. This Probation Violation warrant has a nationwide extradition and a bond of $25,000.



Anyone providing information leading to Crowley’s arrest could earn a $500 cash reward. To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. Remember, all calls are always anonymous.

Citizens can contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office with information or questions at 928-771-3260 or the YCSO website: www.ycsoaz.gov.