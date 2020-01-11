Bears ground Skyhawks 2-1 on the road
Prep Girls Soccer
GLENDALE — A pair of goals from Bria Coleman and Aurora Corona secured Bradshaw Mountain girls soccer a solid 2-1 road win over Deer Valley on Thursday.
Along with extending their win streak to five games, the Bears wrapped up their non-region schedule by defeating a struggling Deer Valley team. Coleman struck first when she scored with 14 minutes left in the first half off an Emily Sotelo assist.
Skipping ahead to the second half, it was then Corona’s turn as she put the Bears ahead 2-0 with assistance from Brynn Preston. The Skyhawks managed to net one of their own with four minutes remaining but it was already too late.
UP NEXT
Bradshaw Mountain (5-1) will kick off Grand Canyon Region play with a road match against Coconino (2-1-1) on Thursday, Dec. 16.
Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.
