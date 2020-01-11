OFFERS
Bears ground Skyhawks 2-1 on the road
Prep Girls Soccer

Bradshaw Mountain midfielder Alexis Clynes kicks the ball down field during a game against Moon Valley on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Bob Pavlich Field in Prescott Valley. (Aaron Valdez/Courier, file)

Bradshaw Mountain midfielder Alexis Clynes kicks the ball down field during a game against Moon Valley on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Bob Pavlich Field in Prescott Valley. (Aaron Valdez/Courier, file)

mugshot photo
By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: January 11, 2020 12:11 a.m.

GLENDALE — A pair of goals from Bria Coleman and Aurora Corona secured Bradshaw Mountain girls soccer a solid 2-1 road win over Deer Valley on Thursday.

Along with extending their win streak to five games, the Bears wrapped up their non-region schedule by defeating a struggling Deer Valley team. Coleman struck first when she scored with 14 minutes left in the first half off an Emily Sotelo assist.

Skipping ahead to the second half, it was then Corona’s turn as she put the Bears ahead 2-0 with assistance from Brynn Preston. The Skyhawks managed to net one of their own with four minutes remaining but it was already too late.

UP NEXT

Bradshaw Mountain (5-1) will kick off Grand Canyon Region play with a road match against Coconino (2-1-1) on Thursday, Dec. 16.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.

More like this story

