OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Jan. 10
Weather  39.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Winter pile burning continuing on south side of Williams Ranger District

Fire crews on the Williams Ranger District on the Kaibab National Forest began igniting large machine piles of slash the morning of Jan. 9 near Garland Prairie about 5 miles south of Interstate 40. (Kaibab National Forest/Courtesy)

Fire crews on the Williams Ranger District on the Kaibab National Forest began igniting large machine piles of slash the morning of Jan. 9 near Garland Prairie about 5 miles south of Interstate 40. (Kaibab National Forest/Courtesy)

Originally Published: January 10, 2020 12:56 p.m.

The 550 acre Isham unit is specifically located north and east of the junction at forest roads 109 and 141 along the southwest side of Scholz Lake.

The protection of communities and vital resources from the threat of high-intensity wildfires has been identified as a top priority by multiple state, county, and federal land management agencies. This fuels reduction work is part of the ongoing forest restoration initiative that will be continuing in and around forested landscapes across northern Arizona.

Piles typically burn rapidly and produce far less smoke for shorter durations than larger broadcast burns over the landscape. Smoke will be visible from the I-40 corridor and surrounding communities of Garland Prairie and Pittman Valley, however is not expected to linger after piles have consumed.

Air quality will be monitored closely and actions will be taken as necessary to minimize the effects on residential developed areas.

INFORMATION

All prescribed burns are subject to approval from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality. Members of the public may view approved prescribed burns for any given day on the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality’s website at smoke.azdeq.gov/.

Notifications of upcoming prescribed fire projects are provided regularly by news releases throughout the year and through the following sources:

• InciWeb: inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5922/

• Kaibab National Forest Website: www.fs.usda.gov/kaibab

• Twitter: www.twitter.com/KaibabNF

• Facebook: www.facebook.com/KaibabNF

• Fire Information Recorded Hotline: (928) 635-8311

Information provided by the Kaibab National Forest.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Kaibab officials plan two burns south of I-40
Month of prescribed burns planned beginning Oct. 4
Prescribed burn set for Verde Ranger District next week
Pile burning underway in Prescott area; 10 more acres added
Pile burning set for April 28 – May 2 in Prescott basin

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries