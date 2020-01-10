OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Jan. 10
Weather  39.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Update: Street maintenance crews continue to clear Prescott roads

Snow blankets the City of Prescott on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. (City of Prescott Facebook Page/Courtesy)

Snow blankets the City of Prescott on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. (City of Prescott Facebook Page/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: January 10, 2020 12:23 p.m.

A 10 a.m. update on the City of Prescott Facebook page revealed that street maintenance crews continue to treat icy areas city wide, and they will continue to do so throughout the day.

“[If] winter driving conditions persist, please continue to drive with caution as plow crews continue to clear snow and ice throughout the day,” a City of Prescott statement said.

ORIGINAL RELEASE FROM 7:30 A.M. FRIDAY

City of Prescott crews are currently fully operational, clearing major streets at this time. Conditions are reported to be extremely icy and hazardous in many locations.

The City urges citizens who do not have to travel to stay off the roads, to allow emergency services and plows to do their jobs. If you must travel, please allow plenty of extra time and exercise extreme caution.

There will be plowing updates on the City of Prescott Facebook page and website later this morning. Go to presott-az.gov, and click on Snow Plowing Information for updates.

FACILITIES

City of Prescott offices and the Prescott Public Library will be open today.

PUBLIC SAFETY

Police and Fire Departments are responding to emergency calls as they come in. The Fire Department is working with Lifeline Ambulance, allowing for appropriate emergency response as needed.

PRESCOTT AIRPORT

Prescott Regional Airport is currently closed due to icy conditions as of 6:30 a.m. All commercial air passengers travelling to or from Prescott Regional Airport (PRC) today can monitor their flight status at www.United.com, or by calling United reservations at 800-United1 (864-8331).

Airport staff is prepared and will be standing by to conduct snow removal at the airport as needed. Airport and Flight Status updates will be posted on the Prescott Regional Airport Facebook page and website at www.prcairport.com as it becomes available.

ADDITIONAL INFO

Prescott Unified School District is on a two hour delay this morning.

For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT's Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.

For more information from ADOT go to:

https://azdot.gov/about/transportation-safety/weather/know-snow-and-ice

APS reporting for down lines and power outages, use the outage hotline (Available 24/7) 602-371-3680 (855-688-2437), or go to https://www.aps.com/en/Utility/Outage/Outage-Center.

Information provided by the City of Prescott.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

City of Prescott preparing for snow storm; Holiday Light Parade canceled
City: ‘Every available resource’ at work clearing streets after ‘unprecedented’ snowfall
Interstate 17 northbound reopens north of Highway 179; 89A open too
Updated snow storm status report from City of Prescott, Feb. 22
Prescott street crews mobilize for expected one-two punch of snow events

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries