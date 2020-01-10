Update: Street maintenance crews continue to clear Prescott roads

A 10 a.m. update on the City of Prescott Facebook page revealed that street maintenance crews continue to treat icy areas city wide, and they will continue to do so throughout the day.

“[If] winter driving conditions persist, please continue to drive with caution as plow crews continue to clear snow and ice throughout the day,” a City of Prescott statement said.

ORIGINAL RELEASE FROM 7:30 A.M. FRIDAY

City of Prescott crews are currently fully operational, clearing major streets at this time. Conditions are reported to be extremely icy and hazardous in many locations.

The City urges citizens who do not have to travel to stay off the roads, to allow emergency services and plows to do their jobs. If you must travel, please allow plenty of extra time and exercise extreme caution.

There will be plowing updates on the City of Prescott Facebook page and website later this morning. Go to presott-az.gov, and click on Snow Plowing Information for updates.

FACILITIES

City of Prescott offices and the Prescott Public Library will be open today.

PUBLIC SAFETY

Police and Fire Departments are responding to emergency calls as they come in. The Fire Department is working with Lifeline Ambulance, allowing for appropriate emergency response as needed.

PRESCOTT AIRPORT

Prescott Regional Airport is currently closed due to icy conditions as of 6:30 a.m. All commercial air passengers travelling to or from Prescott Regional Airport (PRC) today can monitor their flight status at www.United.com, or by calling United reservations at 800-United1 (864-8331).

Airport staff is prepared and will be standing by to conduct snow removal at the airport as needed. Airport and Flight Status updates will be posted on the Prescott Regional Airport Facebook page and website at www.prcairport.com as it becomes available.



ADDITIONAL INFO

Prescott Unified School District is on a two hour delay this morning.

For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT's Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.



For more information from ADOT go to:



https://azdot.gov/about/transportation-safety/weather/know-snow-and-ice

APS reporting for down lines and power outages, use the outage hotline (Available 24/7) 602-371-3680 (855-688-2437), or go to https://www.aps.com/en/Utility/Outage/Outage-Center.

Information provided by the City of Prescott.