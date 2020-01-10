Take an 'Intermediate Line Dance Class', Jan. 14
Originally Published: January 10, 2020 11:50 p.m.
"Intermediate Line Dance" classes are offered every Tuesday at 4 p.m. at the Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St.
Students must know basic line dance steps for this class.
Cost is $6 for members and non-members.
- No charge for SilverSneakers®, Silver & Fit®, Optum®-Renew Active members.
- 50% charge to Optum® 50 / Be Well / Dime members); Check your eligibility with your health insurance company, then take a few minutes to register with us at the front desk.
For more information, call 928-778-3000 or visit adultcenter.org.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.
Most Read
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for surgeries
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for cataract surgeries
- Snow with little accumulation in Prescott area expected Thursday
- Driver killed in head-on crash on Highway 69 in Prescott
- Prescott woman's DUI 3 times legal limit, child in car, Sheriff's Office reports
- Dog missing from crash that killed Prescott Valley woman, military husband still hospitalized
- Have you seen these Prescott Valley teens?
- 31-year-old man missing in Castle Hot Springs area since Sunday
- Bagdad mine west of Prescott continues to thrive in 21st Century
- Update: Reward increased to $1,500 in quest for Pearsall
- 7-vehicle crash on Highway 69 sends 2 to hospitals
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for surgeries
- 5 adults arrested, 3 children removed from home during Chino Valley theft investigation
- Prescott prepares for a possible white Christmas
- Prescott Valley woman dies after car hits fire truck in Indiana
- Registered sex offender arrested for child molestation in Prescott
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for cataract surgeries
- 31-year-old man missing in Castle Hot Springs area since Sunday
- Prescott Police arrest man who allegedly walked into bar naked
- Dog missing from crash that killed Prescott Valley woman, military husband still hospitalized
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: