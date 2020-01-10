Take an 'Intermediate Line Dance Class', Jan. 14

"Intermediate Line Dance" classes are offered every Tuesday at 4 p.m. at the Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St.

Students must know basic line dance steps for this class.

Cost is $6 for members and non-members.

No charge for SilverSneakers®, Silver & Fit®, Optum®-Renew Active members.

50% charge to Optum® 50 / Be Well / Dime members); Check your eligibility with your health insurance company, then take a few minutes to register with us at the front desk.

For more information, call 928-778-3000 or visit adultcenter.org.

