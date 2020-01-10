Search for missing Phoenix man in Castle Hot Springs scaled back
Ground, air search discontinued; detectives looking for further leads
After 10 days of combing the Castle Hot Springs area, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) decided to discontinue the search for a missing Phoenix man on Thursday, Jan. 9.
Corey Bailey, 31, disappeared on Dec. 29 while four-wheeling with friends. His disappearance was reported to police on Dec. 31, kicking off an extensive search and rescue effort.
On Jan. 9, deputies and detectives met with Bailey’s family to explain that the search has been unsuccessful and will only be reactivated if further leads are developed, YCSO spokesperson Dwight D’Evelyn said.
They provided the family with an overview of the personnel involved, hours spent, resources utilized and search area covered.
“Detectives also presented the information they have obtained during their investigation and continue to follow all credible leads,” D’Evelyn said.
D’Evelyn said the family expressed their appreciation regarding the amount of work the YCSO has put in trying to locate Bailey and understand why the effort is being scaled back.
The YCSO continues to ask anyone with information regarding Bailey’s whereabouts or who may have background on the situation to call 928-771-3260.
Bailey is a white man, standing 6-feet tall and weighing 165 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.
He was last seen wearing a burgundy-colored shirt and dark-colored baggy pants. He did not have a cell phone on him when he disappeared.
The following search teams were involved in the effort to locate Bailey:
Verde Search and Rescue
Yavapai County Jeep Posse
Yavapai County Search and Rescue Team (YCSRT) Search Dog Unit
YCSRT Back Country Unit
YCSRT Quad Unit
YCSRT 4x4 Unit
Yavapai County Sheriff's Air Group
YCSRT Drone Unit
YCSO Rescue 1
Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter team
Additional resources that have been involved were the Castle Hot Springs Resort helicopter, neighbors, friends, family and concerned citizens.
Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for surgeries
- 31-year-old man missing in Castle Hot Springs area since Sunday
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for cataract surgeries
- Dog missing from crash that killed Prescott Valley woman, military husband still hospitalized
- Driver killed in head-on crash on Highway 69 in Prescott
- Prescott woman's DUI 3 times legal limit, child in car, Sheriff's Office reports
- Snow with little accumulation in Prescott area expected Thursday
- Bagdad mine west of Prescott continues to thrive in 21st Century
- Have you seen these Prescott Valley teens?
- Update: Reward increased to $1,500 in quest for Pearsall
- 7-vehicle crash on Highway 69 sends 2 to hospitals
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for surgeries
- 5 adults arrested, 3 children removed from home during Chino Valley theft investigation
- Prescott prepares for a possible white Christmas
- Prescott Valley woman dies after car hits fire truck in Indiana
- Registered sex offender arrested for child molestation in Prescott
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for cataract surgeries
- 31-year-old man missing in Castle Hot Springs area since Sunday
- Update: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
- Prescott Police arrest man who allegedly walked into bar naked
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: