Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Jan. 10
Search for missing Phoenix man in Castle Hot Springs scaled back
Ground, air search discontinued; detectives looking for further leads

Corey Bailey, 31, is missing since Dec. 29, 2019, in the Castle Hot Springs area. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in finding him. (YCSO/Courtesy)

Corey Bailey, 31, is missing since Dec. 29, 2019, in the Castle Hot Springs area. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in finding him. (YCSO/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: January 10, 2020 1:56 p.m.

After 10 days of combing the Castle Hot Springs area, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) decided to discontinue the search for a missing Phoenix man on Thursday, Jan. 9.

Corey Bailey, 31, disappeared on Dec. 29 while four-wheeling with friends. His disappearance was reported to police on Dec. 31, kicking off an extensive search and rescue effort.

photo

Search efforts near Castle Hot Springs for a Phoenix man who went missing on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (YCSO/Courtesy)

On Jan. 9, deputies and detectives met with Bailey’s family to explain that the search has been unsuccessful and will only be reactivated if further leads are developed, YCSO spokesperson Dwight D’Evelyn said.

They provided the family with an overview of the personnel involved, hours spent, resources utilized and search area covered.

“Detectives also presented the information they have obtained during their investigation and continue to follow all credible leads,” D’Evelyn said.

D’Evelyn said the family expressed their appreciation regarding the amount of work the YCSO has put in trying to locate Bailey and understand why the effort is being scaled back.

The YCSO continues to ask anyone with information regarding Bailey’s whereabouts or who may have background on the situation to call 928-771-3260.

Bailey is a white man, standing 6-feet tall and weighing 165 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a burgundy-colored shirt and dark-colored baggy pants. He did not have a cell phone on him when he disappeared.

The following search teams were involved in the effort to locate Bailey:

Verde Search and Rescue

Yavapai County Jeep Posse

Yavapai County Search and Rescue Team (YCSRT) Search Dog Unit

YCSRT Back Country Unit

YCSRT Quad Unit

YCSRT 4x4 Unit

Yavapai County Sheriff's Air Group

YCSRT Drone Unit

YCSO Rescue 1

Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter team

Additional resources that have been involved were the Castle Hot Springs Resort helicopter, neighbors, friends, family and concerned citizens.

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.

