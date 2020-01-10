OFFERS
Sat, Jan. 11
Monster trucks continue in Prescott Valley on Saturday
Rumors of being sold out not true

Monster trucks roared through the Findlay Toyota Center on Friday night, Jan. 10, 2020. The second show is Saturday night. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Monster trucks roared through the Findlay Toyota Center on Friday night, Jan. 10, 2020. The second show is Saturday night. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: January 10, 2020 9:33 p.m.

The Toughest Monster Truck Tour has rolled into Prescott Valley and reports that tickets are sold out for the Saturday, Jan. 11, show are untrue.

Kelly Goldman, president of Thunderbird Entertainment, confirmed that there are still tickets available for Saturday's show at the Findlay Toyota Center. The first show was Friday night.

The tour includes several of the nation’s best monster trucks such as Bigfoot, the original monster truck, according to a news release from Spectra Venue Management at the Findlay Toyota Center. Also part of the tour are the monster-sized dump truck Dirt Crew, the world’s biggest ATV, Quad Chaos and more.

Tickets for the Saturday show start at $15 for kids and $28 for adults. Tickets are available online at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling 928-772-1819, ext. 6060. Adult tickets increase $5 on the day of the event.

The Findlay Toyota Center is located at 3201 N. Main St. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. The Pit Party is from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and doors open for other ticket holders at 6:30 p.m.

