Letter: Over-regulation

Editor:

Yes, there can be “over-regulation,” just look at the miserable state of California. However, deregulation can also cause major damage in the long run.

Deregulating businesses can often give a short-term boost to production which in turn improve profits and can also lead to a drop in unemployment. The stock market also can receive a shot of adrenaline. Unfortunately, excessive and poorly thought out deregulation is like an athlete taking illegal high doses of steroids that ultimately will come back to hurt or kill the athlete. The difference is that only the athlete is hurt while short-term nonsensical deregulation hurts all of society, with the exception of big business.

President Trump has given us a false sense of a strong economy by increasing the swamp surface and not by draining it. Big business is having its steroid rush with a short-term positive spillover effect to the public. The public may see less money being withheld from their paychecks… but wait until tax returns are received. Yes, there are politicians and businesses that lived in the swamp prior to the Trump presidency. Trump hasn’t drained it but rather emboldened and empowered the denizens lurking in the expanding murky waters.

We are increasingly inundated with excessive fraudulent marketing, products released with decreased quality oversight, and a wide range of business ruses and downright lies. By turning a blind eye to these questionable practices, we are not only risking our health but teaching our children that morality is secondary, and the end justifies the means. Soon we will be seeing t-shirts emblazoned with “Caveat Emptor - Proud to be a swamp denizen.”

Gotta go answer another spam call, bye for now.

Patrick Leyden

Prescott