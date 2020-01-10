OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Letter: Above normal precipitation

Originally Published: January 10, 2020 7:12 p.m.

Editor:

The article in the Dec. 28, 2019, Courier concerning above normal precipitation in 2019 quoted Dr. Nancy Selover, state climatologist, as saying: “Three to four good winters is about how long it takes to fill up the reservoirs and aquifers in the state.”

It is not unusual after a period of above normal precipitation for reservoirs or an untapped aquifer to recover or refill following a drought. However, where an aquifer has been and continues to be significantly over-drafted for decades such as the Prescott aquifer, a return to normal or a few years of above normal precipitation, while helpful, will not restore or fill the aquifer.

John Zambrano

Prescott

