Learn how you can get involved with different community programs at a 'Volunteer Fair & Baked Potato Bar', Jan. 14

Come and learn how you can get involved with all of the different community programs at a “Volunteer Fair & Baked Potato Bar” at Prescott Elks Lodge #330, 6245 E. 2nd St. in Prescott Valley from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

We depend on volunteers like you to make our Children’s and Veteran’s programs possible and this is your chance to learn how to get more involved. The Officer/Chair-person of each committee will be available for you to ask questions.

All who attend can also enjoy a delicious baked potato bar with all of the topings and dessert for $7.

For more information, call 928-772-8660.

