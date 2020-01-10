Kachina Village gets 8 inches of snow Thursday; Prescott received 3.5 inches
While the Prescott area saw between 1 and 3.5 inches of snow from the storm that went through the area Thursday, Jan. 9, points north saw much more.
The City of Prescott had the most in the Quad Cities with 3.5 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
But it was Mountainaire and Kachina Village, outside of Flagstaff, that received 8 inches of the white stuff.
Other totals, measured after 10 p.m. Thursday, according to the Weather Service include:
• Flagstaff — 5.4 inches;
• Pinetop-Lakeside — 5 inches;
• Flagstaff Airport — 4.8 inches;
• Williams — 4.5 inches;
• Bellemont — 4.3 inches;
• Vernon — 4 inches;
• Show Low — 4 inches;
• Linden — 4 inches;
• Prescott Courthouse Plaza — 3.5 inches;
• Walnut Canyon — 3.5 inches;
• Flagstaff downtown — 3 inches;
• Prescott Airport — 3 inches;
• Forest Lakes — 3 inches; and,
• Chino Valley — 2.5 inches.
“[If] winter driving conditions persist, please continue to drive with caution as plow crews continue to clear snow and ice throughout the day,” a City of Prescott statement said Friday.
For highway information visit: https://azdot.gov/about/transportation-safety/weather/know-snow-and-ice.
