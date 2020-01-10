OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Jan. 10
Weather  30.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Hamilton: Elvis was the first to descend to heaven

mugshot photo
By Argus Hamilton
Originally Published: January 10, 2020 7:03 p.m.

HOLLYWOOD — God Bless America, and how’s everybody?

Graceland in Memphis had a vigil Wednesday to mark the eighty-fifth anniversary of the birth of Elvis Presley. When he died, pathologists found in his blood large amounts of Dilaudid, Percodan, Demerol and codeine, and Quaalude. Elvis may be the only man in history who descended to Heaven.

President Trump announced that tensions with Iran have eased Wednesday after Iran fired off wild missile shots missing U.S. personnel. There won’t be a war. The president’s good news was quickly contested by his two leading Democrat critics, Damned if He Does and Damned if He Doesn’t.

Nancy Pelosi griped Tuesday that Trump didn’t brief Congress before the U.S. attack on Iran’s terrorist general. He’d just learned a new trick. Trump was going to send his attack plans over to Pelosi but he decided to hold them up until Congress lets him know how they’re going to handle them.

Nancy Pelosi reportedly declined a phone call from Mike Pence intended to give her a security update on Iran Tuesday as she was busy at a D.C. restaurant party. No hard feelings. Trump just offered to keep Nancy Pelosi in the loop on the Iran situation by inviting her to follow him on Twitter.

Iran launched fifteen missiles on Tuesday intended to go in the general direction of a U.S. Army base in Western Iraq, eleven of which missed and four of which are unaccounted for. However, one Ukrainian airliner is down. It’s an awful thing for the Iranians to celebrate but I guess it’s something.

President Trump said Iran has stood down after their futile missile response to his drone strike on Iran’s terrorist general. He gave up a lot to take him out. With an eighty-million-dollar bounty on Trump’s head, imagine how awful his hair is going to look now that he’s cutting it himself.

Joe Biden pitching for eco-votes called for a ban on plastic bags Wednesday. They’re serious about that out here.  Last year, California released thousands of prisoners convicted of selling drugs unless they sold the drugs in plastic baggies, and then more prison time was added to their sentences.

Harvey Weinstein’s trial for rape and sexual assault got underway in Manhattan Tuesday with jury selection. He forgot where he was. Halfway through the proceedings, the judge threatened to throw Weinstein in jail for whipping it out in the courtroom, only this time it was just his cell phone.

President Trump’s campaign just bought a sixty-second Super Bowl ad this week in response to Mike Bloomberg purchasing a one-minute Super Bowl ad. It’s unprecedented. In the past the Super Bowl has always banned issue ads, unless the issue is whether or not cleavage sells Budweiser.

The Daily Mail said Queen Elizabeth will be handing over more royal duties to Prince Charles this year. It’s reported she drinks four cocktails a day plus a glass of champagne every night just before going to bed--that’s right a glass of champagne at bedtime. Who does she think she is, herself?

The L.A. Times ripped Ricky Gervais’s Golden Globes hosting for ripping Hollywood hypocrisy Sunday. He’s a liberal, but a free-speech advocate who refuses to live with political correctness. Now is as good a time as any to say I am inexpressibly saddened by Ricky Gervais’s suicide next week.

Retired General Jack Keane assured Fox News viewers during the missile attack Tuesday that Iran was staging a face-saving attack that would intentionally hit nothing, allowing Trump to avoid war and declare victory the next day. It played out just that way. The way Fox News cleverly uses beautiful blonde anchors to lure Trump into watching tutorials could win them the Nobel Peace Prize.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Hamilton: Gervais Hollywood attack didn’t have Congressional OK
Hamilton: Trump prays for brick wall, in walks Pelosi
Trump says 52 targets already lined up if Iran retaliates
‘Salute to Early Elvis’ at Elks Aug. 18
Iran sends mixed signals as tensions with US ease

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries