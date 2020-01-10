Editorial: Local police Explorers’ programs a way to give back

Want to keep local kids out of trouble? Give them enough after-school activities, clubs and teams to be a part of that they won’t have time to mix it up with the wrong crowd.

Today, that’s more important than ever, and our local police departments in the quad-city area are heavily involved.

The Prescott Valley Explorers program does just that and then some. And, it’s a great way for our youth to get involved with the community at an early age.

Recently, the extra-curricular club received a $500 donation from the Arizona Rangers Lonesome Valley Chapter, a nonprofit organization that assists law enforcement in the state. With that $500, the Explorers will get a few new uniforms and some equipment.

Explorers, which meet weekly at Bradshaw Mountain High School and offers teenage students a chance to get an in-depth look at local law enforcement, experience all facets of law enforcement by doing community service, volunteer work with the Prescott Valley Police Department’s outreach programs and help with graffiti cleanup.

So why is this program so valuable to the community and the kids who participate?

Look no further than Prescott Valley’s own Chief of Police Steve Roser. He is a product of the Explorers program going back to his teenage years, including a cadet program for four years in Wheatridge, Colorado.

“I got involved volunteering, assisting officers with tasks, and doing ride-alongs. It was a good introduction to law enforcement,” Roser said in a statement from PVPD on Friday, Jan. 10, adding it shaped his future.

“It was a big part of helping me make the right decisions about what I wanted to do,” Roser said.

So if you’re a parent or guardian of a young teenager looking for something to do, looking for a place to go and be a part of something bigger than themselves, give your local Explorer program a look.

HOW TO SIGN UP

Want to join a local Explorers program? Here’s some information for your local community:

• Prescott Valley Police Explorers:

Contact Officer Mike Myrmel via email at mmyrmel@pvaz.net or call 928-759-4130.

• Prescott Police Explorers:

Explorers work with a team of officers who strive to help each Explorer understand what a police officer’s duties are, as well as build good character.

Those interested must be ages 14 to 20 and of good moral character, integrity and a law abiding citizen.

Contact 928-777-1988 for more information, or visit prescott-az.gov/services-safety/police.

• Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office:

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) has been working with the youth of Yavapai County for years, with the Explorer program started as early as 1989.

The YCSO Explorer program has provided a working relationship with local youth to give them the tools for a future in law enforcement.

Participants must be ages 14 to 21 and have a grade point average of a “C” or higher.

For more information, contact Explorer Post 7906 in Prescott at 928-771-3496, or email sheriff@yavapai.us. Those interested can also visit ycsoaz.gov/explorers.

The Town of Chino Valley does not operate an Explorers program.