Church News: Week of Jan. 11, 2020

Editor’s Note — Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com — https://www.dcourier.com/faith-values/ — to allow more churches to participate. Listings will be in date order and as space allows. Thank you.

“Why You Should Not Be a Unitarian Universalist” is Rev. Dr. Tony Larsen’s topic at the 11 a.m. service at Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 905 Rancho Vista Drive, Prescott. If you have ever wondered just what UU’s are about, this talk will answer your questions. Robertson Sisters will provide music.

Chino Valley United Methodist Church, 735 E. Road 1 South. All are welcome! Worship Services at 9 and 11 a.m. This week’s message: The Baptism of Jesus and Our Baptismal Renewal. Sunday School: Youth, 9:15 a.m.; Adults, 10 a.m.; Adult Bible Study is Mondays at 10 a.m.

Please note all regular activities for Beit Torah Jewish Congregation, www.onetorah.org, are temporarily cancelled due to Rabbi’s recovery. Phone discussions and consultations possible. Topic this week, as we finish Genesis from strength to strength: Ethical Wills. For details, please call 928-237-0390, 928-227-0582 or email ansheitorah@cableone.net.

Join us this Sunday at Unity of Prescott for Rev. Richard Rogers’ message, “Elevate.” 145 S. Arizona Ave., 928-445-1850, unityprescott.org. Sunday services at 9 and 11 a.m. Youth program at 11. We envision a world joyfully transformed through spiritual awakening.

Finding an Altar Everywhere – at 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at Granite Peak U.U. Congregation, 882 Sunset Ave., Prescott. Rev. Patty Willis tells us of a woman born into enslavement, known only as “Old Elizabeth.” We find her journey to joy through spirituality. How can we find an altar everywhere?

Senior Group “Young at Heart” will meet at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 15. Guest speaker is Dan Streeter, superintendent of Humboldt Unified School District. A lunch will be served. Cost is $5. Emmanuel will be hosting Lifeline Screening on Jan. 24. Call 1-888-653-6441 for an appointment.

Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave., Prescott, is proud to provide Parents Night Out on Friday, Jan. 17, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. for children ages birth to fifth grade. For more information or to confirm a spot, contact Jennifer Garber at 928-445-4536, ext. 114.

Prescott Life Church, 2200 N. Highway 89, is offering a 13-session GriefShare group that will meet Saturdays beginning Jan. 18 from 9 to 11 a.m. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics. Call 928-445-4064 to register. A one-time charge of $20 covers group materials and refreshments; scholarships available.

Aglow International Prescott Lighthouse – Kam Dykstra and her husband have ministered to the persecuted church for 41 years. In addition to smuggling in Bibles, their mission is to raise awareness of this persecution. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Elks theater, 117 E. Gurley St., Prescott, from 10 to 1 p.m.

Esther Basch, 92-year-old Holocaust survivor, will be telling her story at Starting Point Church on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 5 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 26, at 10:10 a.m. Starting Point Church is located at 3106 Gateway Blvd., Prescott (next to Pier 1 at the Gateway Mall).

The Winter Creation Science Seminar will be on Saturday, Jan. 18, from 9 to noon at Chino Valley Family Church, 718 Highway 89. Bruce Malone will give two talks showing that evolution theory violates many scientific laws and is scientifically impossible (Q&A after both talks). For information, call 928-771-1218.

Joe Webster, award-winning photographer, will share his personal knowledge and humor as he presents “Spirits of Arizona’s Past: Ghost Towns, Ranches & Ruins” at American Lutheran Church’s Terrific Tuesday Luncheon at noon Jan. 28. RSVP to 928-445-4348 for the home-cooked meal ($5 donation asked). All are welcome to TTL.

Celebrate Recovery, a Bible-based program helping people overcome hurts, habits and hang-ups from the past, meets Thursdays at American Lutheran Church. Meet, Greet and Eat begins at 5:30 p.m. followed by worship/teaching at 6. This week’s discussion focuses on realizing that you cannot heal a wound just by denying it.

The Center for Spiritual Living, an inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths with inspirational programs nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Meditation at 10 followed by Service featuring inspiring local musicians at 10:30. Youth Program also at 10:30. Sunday, coffee, refreshments and fellowship after service. 3755 Willow Creek Road, www.CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602.

You are welcome in our family at Firm Foundation Bible Church, Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. Enjoy great expository preaching and warm fellowship. Children are welcome and loved. We’re located at 8933 Florentine Road, Prescott Valley.

Trinity Presbyterian - “Mothers of Preschoolers” is a ministry to support moms with kids ages birth to kindergarten. Our MOPS gatherings take place the second and fourth Mondays of each month from 8 to 11:30 a.m. in the Children’s Center and Grace Mitchell Fellowship Hall. aztrinitychildren@gmail.com, 928-445-4536, ext. 114.

Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott. 10 a.m. Sunday services and Sunday School. Wednesday 1 p.m. meetings provide an opportunity to hear, and for those wishing to share. The Reading Room, where literature is available to read, borrow, or purchase, is open Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon.

Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott. Please join us for Saturday morning services; Torah readings are at 10 a.m. Please call 928-708-0018 for details.

St. Paul’s Anglican Church, “A Traditional Anglican Church,” 600 W. Hillside Ave., Prescott, services: Sundays, 10 a.m. Come join us for a traditional worship service. All are welcome. 1806 N. Savage Lane (off Rosser near Highway 89).

Enjoy a FREE, low-impact, high-energy cardio class with easy routines and Christian music. It’s every Monday and Thursday at 9 a.m. at Prescott Christian Church, 501 S. Senator Highway. Women of all faiths and churches are welcome. No registration needed. 928-445-0680.