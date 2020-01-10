OFFERS
CATCH 22 — DAY 11: Seeking help in finding individual for driving under the influence

Tyrell Edison Manakaja

Originally Published: January 10, 2020 9:32 p.m.

It’s day 11 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 Program.

Today Yavapai County Law Enforcement needs your help finding Tyrell Edison Manakaja.

On January 5, 2015, Arizona Department of Public Safety received reports that a vehicle was brake checking other vehicles, driving erratically and actually ran another vehicle off the road.

An officer contacted Manakaja who was operating the vehicle in the area of Milepost 118 on Interstate 40 near Seligman.

Upon investigation it was determined, Manakaja was under the influence of alcohol and he was arrested.  Manakaja was found to have a blood alcohol concentration in excess of 0.20.

He was also in possession of marijuana and had an open container of alcohol in the vehicle.  He has a Felony warrant with a bond of $50,000 for 3 counts of endangerment, extreme DUI, Possession of marijuana and an open container violation.

He is described as a 34-year-old Native American male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone providing information that leads to the arrest of #11 of Catch 22 is eligible for a $500.00 reward. If you have information, please call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at Yavapaisw.com.

All tips are anonymous, and you never have to give your name.

Citizens can contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office with information or questions at 928-771-3260 or the YCSO website: www.ycsoaz.gov.

