Betts agrees to record $27 million deal with Red Sox
MLB

In this April 30, 2019, file photo, Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts smiles as he crosses home plate on his solo home run off Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Aaron Brooks in the first inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston. Betts and the Red Sox agreed Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, to a $27 million contract, the largest one-year salary for an arbitration-eligible player. (Charles Krupa/AP, file)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: January 10, 2020 6:37 p.m.

BOSTON — Outfielder Mookie Betts agreed Friday to a $27 million contract with the Boston Red Sox, the largest one-year salary for an arbitration-eligible player.

Outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. also agreed to an $11 million deal, ensuring Boston will avoid salary arbitration with two of its biggest stars.

Betts' deal topped the $26 million agreement last winter for third baseman Nolan Arenado, which led to negotiations for a $260 million, eight-year deal.

A four-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner, Betts is eligible for free agency after this season.

He was voted the American League MVP in 2018, when he hit a major league-leading .346 with 32 homers and 80 RBIs, then helped the Red Sox to the World Series title. He hit .295 last season with 29 homers and 80 RBIs.

Bradley is known for his spectacular plays in the outfield, but his bat has been a liability at times. He is streaky, hitting .315 with five homers and 14 RBIs in June but just .225 for the season as a whole, with 21 homers and 62 RBIs. He led the league in putouts and assists as a center fielder.

Boston also acquired right-hander Austin Brice from the Miami Marlins in exchange for minor league shortstop Angeudis Santos. Infielder Marco Hernández was designated for assignment.

Brice, a 27-year-old relief pitcher, had a 3.43 ERA in 36 games last season.

