OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Jan. 10
Weather  39.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Arizona's water supply a major issue for legislative session

In this May 8, 2019 file photo Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers, R-Mesa, speaks at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix. Republican and Democratic Leaders of the Arizona House are again eyeing the state's water supply as a major issue in the coming legislative session. House Speaker Bowers and Democratic Minority Leader Charlene Fernandez both highlighted overpumping in the state's rural areas as a major issue when lawmakers return to work Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (Bob Christie/AP, file)

In this May 8, 2019 file photo Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers, R-Mesa, speaks at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix. Republican and Democratic Leaders of the Arizona House are again eyeing the state's water supply as a major issue in the coming legislative session. House Speaker Bowers and Democratic Minority Leader Charlene Fernandez both highlighted overpumping in the state's rural areas as a major issue when lawmakers return to work Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (Bob Christie/AP, file)

BOB CHRISTIE, Associated Press
Originally Published: January 10, 2020 12:10 p.m.

PHOENIX — Republican and Democratic Leaders of the Arizona House are again eyeing the state's water supply as a major issue for the coming legislative session that starts next week.

GOP House Speaker Rusty Bowers and Democratic Minority Leader Charlene Fernandez both highlighted overpumping in the state's rural areas as a major issue when lawmakers return to work on Monday.

Water remains at the forefront even though the Legislature adopted a drought contingency plan last year that trimmed the state's annual allotment of Colorado River water by about 7% to maintain levels in river reservoirs. Seven western states that rely on the river agreed to the plan last March.

But Bowers is troubled about groundwater supplies, especially the depletion of underground aquifers through overpumping.

“I am very concerned about overdrafting,” Bowers said in a Wednesday interview. But he said he doesn't have enough facts to propose legislation just yet.

“I’m not putting up any red whistles or skyrockets without knowing what the real situation is,” he said.

The problem is that the amount of water pumped by farmers and cities and the amount replenished by storm runoff isn't known. That's because the state doesn't require farms and other users to meter or otherwise measure their use and there are poor recharge numbers.

But it is clear there is major overpumping. Wellshave gone dry in rural areas, including the one that supplies Bowers' home northeast of Mesa, and water experts have issued warnings about the problem.

Fernandez agreed the state lacks the data to act, but warned that must change.

“If we’re not measuring, if we’re not metering, then we cannot say that there’s plenty of water,” she said. “I think we’re being very, very reckless with the sustainability of water for future generations.”

Both said there will be water bills proposed again this year.

“There’ll be water legislation,” Bowers said. “I think that we have sufficient interest.”

“We’re going to have to grow a spine, be tough and talk about these issues,” Fernandez said. “So its important that we sit down and decide what that looks like.”

Both lawmakers also said they are certain teachers will get the final installment of 19% raise for teachers spread out over three years. Republican Gov. Doug Ducey proposed the raise to help settle a statewide 2018 teacher strike.

“We have made a substantive improvement and it’s been the Republicans and I’m grateful for them,” Bowers said.

Fernandez said there's still plenty to do to fund schools that are still suffering from years of Great Recession-era cuts.

“Until they’re properly and fully funded ... that’s always going to be our top priority,” she said.

Both are eyeing using some of a major budget surplus to boost funding for roads and other infrastructure. The state has an expected budget surplus of about $750 million, although only about $170 million of that can be committed to ongoing spending initiatives.

“We'd like to take a lot of that amount and take care of demanding transportation needs of an exploding population,” Bowers said.

How that might look is in flux. The state highway user revenue fund known as HURF that distributes gas taxes and fees from vehicle registrations to local governments has been used as a cash cow to fund other budget items for years. That should end this year and surplus cash could be used to make up for some of the money taken in previous years.

“There should be no reason at all to raid the HURF, finally, and I would love to have the HURF beefed up,” Bowers said.

Fernandez also wants to boost that funding.

“We believe a lot of that surplus should go back into our cities and counties where our roads have been deteriorating for years.,” she said, noting the raids on the highway fund. “That’s been a real problem, and we’re going to invest in that.”

The broad sweep of legislative priorities laid out by House leaders this week and Senate leaders last week will become more clear in the coming weeks after Ducey's state of the State address on Monday, his budget proposal next Friday and as budget talks commence. Prisons, education, infrastructure spending and lawmakers' pet projects will compete for funding.

Republicans who control the House and Senate have proposed tax cuts every year for decades, and that won't be different this year, Bowers said.

"I know there are members who want tax cuts," Bowers said. “I don’t foresee any enormous tax cut. But always (we're) looking how to restructure, the needs of the state, what areas generate the needed income.”

Fernandez said Democrats will oppose tax cuts proposed by Republicans.

“I think that’s their total sweeping ideology is to implement tax cuts,” she said. “And under no circumstances are we going to come on board with that. We feel that the tax cuts for the past 25-plus years has got us in the position that we’re in.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

House, Senate leaders cut budget deal with Arizona governor
New GOP leaders of Arizona Legislature lay out priorities
Rusty Bowers named House speaker, Prescott’s Karen Fann chosen as Senate president
State of the State: Democrats see hope for items on wish list
Nancy Pelosi warns of tax cut effects during Phoenix visit

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries