OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Jan. 10
Weather  39.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Arizona woman gets prison for selling Fentanyl to man who died

Lana Leshinsky, 43 of Tucson, accused of selling the synthetic opioid fentanyl to a man who died after ingesting the drug has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. (Pima County Sheriff’s Office/Courtesy)

Lana Leshinsky, 43 of Tucson, accused of selling the synthetic opioid fentanyl to a man who died after ingesting the drug has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. (Pima County Sheriff’s Office/Courtesy)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: January 10, 2020 1:29 p.m.

TUCSON — A Tucson woman accused of selling the synthetic opioid fentanyl to a man who died after ingesting the drug has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Federal prosecutors announced Wednesday that 43-year-old Lana Leshinsky will be on supervised release for three years after she completes her prison term.

They say Leshinsky sold fentanyl powder to a man who ingested the substance during the early morning hours of July 14, 2017.

The man died shortly thereafter.

Leshinsky was indicted by a grand jury in February 2018 and pleaded guilty to a charge of distributing fentanyl resulting in death.

Prosecutors say Leshinsky could have been facing a 20-year prison sentence.

#StopFentanylNow

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Tucson woman indicted after 3 fentanyl overdoses, 1 fatal
China sentences 9 in fentanyl trafficking case after US tip
Tougher punishments in fentanyl crimes hard sell in Legislature
Victims, law enforcement want more done to stop fentanyl now

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries