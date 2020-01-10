Arizona woman gets prison for selling Fentanyl to man who died
TUCSON — A Tucson woman accused of selling the synthetic opioid fentanyl to a man who died after ingesting the drug has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Federal prosecutors announced Wednesday that 43-year-old Lana Leshinsky will be on supervised release for three years after she completes her prison term.
They say Leshinsky sold fentanyl powder to a man who ingested the substance during the early morning hours of July 14, 2017.
The man died shortly thereafter.
Leshinsky was indicted by a grand jury in February 2018 and pleaded guilty to a charge of distributing fentanyl resulting in death.
Prosecutors say Leshinsky could have been facing a 20-year prison sentence.
#StopFentanylNow
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for surgeries
- 31-year-old man missing in Castle Hot Springs area since Sunday
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for cataract surgeries
- Dog missing from crash that killed Prescott Valley woman, military husband still hospitalized
- Driver killed in head-on crash on Highway 69 in Prescott
- Prescott woman's DUI 3 times legal limit, child in car, Sheriff's Office reports
- Snow with little accumulation in Prescott area expected Thursday
- Bagdad mine west of Prescott continues to thrive in 21st Century
- Have you seen these Prescott Valley teens?
- Update: Reward increased to $1,500 in quest for Pearsall
- 7-vehicle crash on Highway 69 sends 2 to hospitals
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for surgeries
- 5 adults arrested, 3 children removed from home during Chino Valley theft investigation
- Prescott prepares for a possible white Christmas
- Prescott Valley woman dies after car hits fire truck in Indiana
- Registered sex offender arrested for child molestation in Prescott
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for cataract surgeries
- 31-year-old man missing in Castle Hot Springs area since Sunday
- Update: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
- Prescott Police arrest man who allegedly walked into bar naked
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: