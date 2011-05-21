2 men banned from park for years for walking on Old Faithful
MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. — Two men who pleaded guilty to trespassing on the cone of Old Faithful Geyser in Yellowstone National Park were sentenced to 10 days in jail and have been banned from the park for five years.
Park employees and other witnesses saw two people on the geyser on Sept. 10 taking photos with their cellphones. At least one witness shared photos with park rangers, who cited the two defendants.
Eric Schefflin, 20, of Lakewood, Colorado, and Ryan Goetz. 25, of Woodstock, New York, were sentenced on Dec. 5 by U.S. Magistrate Mark Carman in Mammoth Hot Springs, park officials announced Thursday.
“Visitors must realize that walking on thermal features is dangerous, damages the resource, and illegal,” Chief Ranger Sarah Davis said in a statement.
The ground in hydrothermal areas is fragile and thin and there is scalding water just below the surface, park officials said. Visitors must always remain on boardwalks and exercise extreme caution.
Schefflin and Goetz were also ordered to pay $540 in restitution and were placed on unsupervised probation for five years.
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for surgeries
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for cataract surgeries
- Snow with little accumulation in Prescott area expected Thursday
- Driver killed in head-on crash on Highway 69 in Prescott
- Prescott woman's DUI 3 times legal limit, child in car, Sheriff's Office reports
- Dog missing from crash that killed Prescott Valley woman, military husband still hospitalized
- Have you seen these Prescott Valley teens?
- 31-year-old man missing in Castle Hot Springs area since Sunday
- Bagdad mine west of Prescott continues to thrive in 21st Century
- Update: Reward increased to $1,500 in quest for Pearsall
- 7-vehicle crash on Highway 69 sends 2 to hospitals
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for surgeries
- 5 adults arrested, 3 children removed from home during Chino Valley theft investigation
- Prescott prepares for a possible white Christmas
- Prescott Valley woman dies after car hits fire truck in Indiana
- Registered sex offender arrested for child molestation in Prescott
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for cataract surgeries
- 31-year-old man missing in Castle Hot Springs area since Sunday
- Prescott Police arrest man who allegedly walked into bar naked
- Dog missing from crash that killed Prescott Valley woman, military husband still hospitalized
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: