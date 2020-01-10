2 armed men rob Cottonwood gas station; $1,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest
Cottonwood police officers were called to an armed robbery at about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Speedway located in the 900 block of South Main Street.
According to a news release from Cottonwood Police Sgt. Monica Kuhlt, two men entered Speedway, both armed with semi-automatic handguns, and robbed the attendant of an undisclosed amount of money.
The suspects fled on foot behind the store and are still at large, said Kuhlt.
“Fortunately, no one was injured,” said Sgt. Kuhlt.
One of the robbers is described as being approximately 5-foot-10 wearing jeans, a gray plaid jacket with a black hoodie covering most of his face.
The second robber is between 5-foot-10 and 6-feet, wearing jeans, a gray hoodie and green and white bandana over his face.
Kuhlt said Yavapai Silent Witness is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the armed robbery of Speedway.
“Someone knows who the suspects are,” said Kuhlt.
If you have any information about this robbery, contact Cottonwood Police Department at 928-649-1397 or Silent Witness 800-932-3232.
The Verde Independent is a sister publication of The Daily Courier in Cottonwood.
