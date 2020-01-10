OFFERS
Fri, Jan. 10
11-year-old boy arrested in armed robbery of Arizona store

By Associated Press
Originally Published: January 10, 2020 12:17 p.m.

SAN LUIS — Arizona authorities have arrested an 11-year-old boy suspected of robbing a gas station store at gunpoint.

San Luis Police Department officers were called to the Super C gas station Tuesday on Cesar Chavez Street about 21 miles (34 kilometers) southwest of Yuma, police said.

Officers arrived to find a group of four juveniles physically restraining holding an 11-year-old boy down on the ground, authorities said.

“There were customers inside the store at the time,” Lt. Marco Santana told the Yuma Sun. “It was very, very brave of them, but not a wise decision, because they could have been shot.”

The boy allegedly displayed and pointed a weapon while demanding money from the store clerk, who was at the cash register, authorities said.

The boy allegedly took more than $280, placed it in a backpack and attempted to leave when he was confronted, police said. All of the money was recovered.

The boy was arrested and booked into the Yuma County Juvenile Detention Center on multiple felony charges including armed robbery, authorities said.

The boy was not identified because he is minor.

