11-year-old boy arrested in armed robbery of Arizona store
SAN LUIS — Arizona authorities have arrested an 11-year-old boy suspected of robbing a gas station store at gunpoint.
San Luis Police Department officers were called to the Super C gas station Tuesday on Cesar Chavez Street about 21 miles (34 kilometers) southwest of Yuma, police said.
Officers arrived to find a group of four juveniles physically restraining holding an 11-year-old boy down on the ground, authorities said.
“There were customers inside the store at the time,” Lt. Marco Santana told the Yuma Sun. “It was very, very brave of them, but not a wise decision, because they could have been shot.”
The boy allegedly displayed and pointed a weapon while demanding money from the store clerk, who was at the cash register, authorities said.
The boy allegedly took more than $280, placed it in a backpack and attempted to leave when he was confronted, police said. All of the money was recovered.
The boy was arrested and booked into the Yuma County Juvenile Detention Center on multiple felony charges including armed robbery, authorities said.
The boy was not identified because he is minor.
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for surgeries
- 31-year-old man missing in Castle Hot Springs area since Sunday
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for cataract surgeries
- Dog missing from crash that killed Prescott Valley woman, military husband still hospitalized
- Driver killed in head-on crash on Highway 69 in Prescott
- Prescott woman's DUI 3 times legal limit, child in car, Sheriff's Office reports
- Snow with little accumulation in Prescott area expected Thursday
- Bagdad mine west of Prescott continues to thrive in 21st Century
- Have you seen these Prescott Valley teens?
- Update: Reward increased to $1,500 in quest for Pearsall
- 7-vehicle crash on Highway 69 sends 2 to hospitals
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for surgeries
- 5 adults arrested, 3 children removed from home during Chino Valley theft investigation
- Prescott prepares for a possible white Christmas
- Prescott Valley woman dies after car hits fire truck in Indiana
- Registered sex offender arrested for child molestation in Prescott
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for cataract surgeries
- 31-year-old man missing in Castle Hot Springs area since Sunday
- Update: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
- Prescott Police arrest man who allegedly walked into bar naked
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: