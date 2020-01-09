OFFERS
Thu, Jan. 09
‘The Price is Right Live’ returns to Yavapai College

Plinko is just one of the games featured on The Price is Right Live. (Courtesy)

Plinko is just one of the games featured on The Price is Right Live. (Courtesy)

By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: January 9, 2020 4:59 p.m.

The audience has a chance to “come on down!” and be a contestant. (Courtesy)

Yavapai College Performing Arts Center fan favorite, “The Price is Right Live” is coming back to give people a chance to win cash and prizes at a Friday, Jan. 17, show, according to a news release from Yavapai College Marketing & Communications Specialist Michael Grady.

The Big Wheel is just one of the features. (Courtesy)

“Everyone struggles with the cost of living — but how many of us get a chance to turn that experience into cash and prizes?” the release states. “How often can we use our retail skills to spin a Big Wheel, send a yodeler up a mountaintop or guess an actual retail price without going over?”

One of the hits of the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center’s 2017-2018 season, “The Price is Right Live” is an interactive version of the popular television game show. Its trademark call of “come on down!” offers eligible people the chance to use their consumer product knowledge to compete for cash and prizes.

The show itself starts at 7:30 p.m. but audience members who want to be contestants must register for the chance to be selected from a contestant pool starting at 4:30 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center on Jan. 17. It’s open to legal residents of the United States and Canada, excluding Puerto Rico and Quebec, who are 17 years or older.

Tickets for the show start at $29 and are available online at www.ycpac.com. Produced by FremantleMedia North America and licensed by FremantleMedia, “The Price is Right Live” brings the television show’s high-energy atmosphere up close and in person. The audience members randomly selected from the contestant pool can win cars, appliances, vacations and more by playing favorite games such as Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and the Showcase.

“Playing to near sold-out audiences for more than 10 years, ‘The Price is Right Live’ has given away (more than) $12 million in cash and prizes to lucky audience members across North America,” the release states.

Yavapai College Performing Arts Center is located at 1100 E. Sheldon St. For more information, contact the ticket office at 928-776-2000 or visit www.ycpac.com.

The Price is Right Live which is coming to the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, gives audience members the chance to be contestants and win money and prizes.(Courtesy)

