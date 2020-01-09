Prescott mayor: ‘We’re in fine shape’ with PSPRS payments

The Public Safety Personnel Retirement System has been a contentious issue for communities in the Quad Cities in the past decade, and the PSPRS board this week warned that state and local governments may have overpaid or underpaid their mandatory pension payments over the past two years.

The PSPRS board issued that warning Wednesday, Jan. 8, as the board approved its fiscal 2019 audit, which had been delayed amid concerns about lax financial controls at the $11 billion trust, The Arizona Republic reported Thursday.

Local entities that have worked to pay down their unfunded liabilities range from Yavapai County to the City of Prescott, among others such as the Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority. Some Arizona cities and districts have struggled with their budgets because of high pension payments to PSPRS, and some could be hit with higher bills if PSPRS concludes they have underpaid.

Not so for Prescott, Mayor Greg Mengarelli said Thursday afternoon: “We’re in fine shape.”

The City of Prescott, he explained, has a totally separate account – a dedicated trust – into which “all of our contributions go.” Add to that the more than $20 million the city paid to PSPRS in the past fiscal year, which included the required $6 million payment, “there is no way we’ve underpaid. If we’ve overpaid … well, how is that a problem?” the mayor added.

The City of Prescott paid an additional $14.7 million to the PSPRS in the past fiscal year — all of which was generated through the Proposition 443 sales tax.

Based on the current rate of the sales tax revenue, Prescott Budget and Finance Director Mark Woodfill previously estimated that the city should have its pension debt paid down by the end of 2025.

The aim of Prop 443 was to nearly pay off the city’s PSPRS debt. The ballot wording stated that the 0.75-percent sales tax would end the earlier of Dec. 31, 2027, or at such time as the city’s PSPRS unfunded liability is $1.5 million or less as determined by actuarial valuation.

If the city has overpaid, the sales tax will just end that much sooner, Mengarelli said. “It is nice to know we have a dedicated trust so that our people know what we’re sending to them is accounted for.”

According to the report from PSPRS, Prescott’s unfunded liability with the pension currently stands at $56 million. That is down from 2017’s $86.4 million. The city is 58.5% funded on its responsibility for the pensions for Prescott’s retired police officers and firefighters, compared with its 30.1% funding level in 2017.

COUNTY

“They have not contacted us,” County Public Information Officer David McAtee said, referring to the PSPRS warning letter, adding that this past year the county paid an additional $4.5 million to help pay down the pension debt.

The county has taken two different routes toward paying down its unfunded liabilities.

In 2016, the county unveiled a 21-year plan to pay off its $40.1 million PSPRS debt, according to Courier archives. County Administrator Phil Bourdon said at the time the county had been making its required payments since about 2009, when PSPRS recognized there was a problem with unfunded liabilities.

In mid-2019, the Board of Supervisors approved a property tax increase to help pay the pension debt and for a new justice and jail facility in Prescott. The increased revenue is going toward a variety of uses, but as much as $4.5 million would be used each year to pay down the county’s unfunded liability with PSPRS, the Courier reported June 6.

The increase added about $36 per year to the property-tax bill for a $100,000 home, or about $120 for a $300,000 home, county officials said.

PSPRS INACCURACIES

The PSPRS is a statewide system, comprised of more than 200 separate government accounts. Pension bills are based on the liabilities of each employer for police officers, firefighters, judges, lawmakers and correctional officers.

The warning letter, a Jan. 8 email, to the City of Prescott from PSPRS, signed by PSPRS Board of Trustees Chairman Will Buividas, stated: “the reviews of PSPRS accounting operations for the 2019 fiscal year uncovered weaknesses in our internal control processes. These vulnerabilities are being corrected with urgency so the agency can quickly identify, correct and prevent or minimize future accounting inaccuracies. We are also working to implement a new accounting system and general accounting ledger by July 1, 2020.

“…The current leadership of the organization shares the board’s commitment to continuing to improve all agency operations while maintaining transparency to our members, employers and local boards.”

The Arizona Republic contributed to this article.

Tim Wiederaenders is the senior news editor for the Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter @TWieds_editor. Reach him at 928-445-3333, ext. 2032, or twieds@prescottaz.com.