OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Jan. 09
Weather  32.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

PCA deals The Gin Game

Sandy Vernon and Jonathan Perpich as Fonsia Dorsey and Weller Martin play a game of Gin Rummy in character at Stage Too in preparation for Prescott Center for the Arts’ production of “The Gin Game.” The first showing is at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

Sandy Vernon and Jonathan Perpich as Fonsia Dorsey and Weller Martin play a game of Gin Rummy in character at Stage Too in preparation for Prescott Center for the Arts’ production of “The Gin Game.” The first showing is at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: January 9, 2020 6:04 p.m.

Prescott Center for the Arts is shuffling into its new show, D. L. Coburn’s “The Gin Game,” coming to Stage Too next week.

Directed by Jonathan Perpich, who is also starring in it alongside Sandy Vernon, the play features two elderly residents at a nursing home for senior citizens who strike up an acquaintance and begin playing a series of gin rummy games. It’s not about two old people sitting around playing cards though, Perpich said.

“This is a ferocious battle of wills that leaves one standing and one decimated,” he said. “It’s the journey about the two forces working against one another until the final moment of the play.”

It’s also history of lost relationships, Vernon said. The two of them have all these chances for true friendship and relating to the other person because they’re alone in the nursing home, she said. The fear is that at the end of our lives we’ll be alone in a nursing home, Vernon said. The challenge, she said, is hanging on to our humanity.

Showtimes for “The Gin Game” are 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Jan. 16-18, Thursday through Saturday, Jan. 23-25 and Thursday, Jan. 30 through Saturday, Feb. 1 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19 and 26, and Sunday, Feb. 2. Tickets are $19, available online at www.pca-az.net.

The reason he’s directing the show as well as starring in it, Perpich said, is because the original actor who was supposed to play the role had to drop out because of a medical procedure. A fair amount of itme had already been invested, and he and Prescott Center for the Arts Executive Director Robyn Allen agreed that the only solution was for him to step into the role, Perpich said. He’s directed plays he’s starred in a couple of other times and there are some restrictions, he said.

“A director has the ability to watch and not interrupt the flow of the rehearsal by taking a note and then later we go over that note,” Perpich said. “I can’t be away from the action and take a note so I either have to stop the flow of the rehearsal to address it right then or risk forgetting about the moment.”

There’s been some frustration about having to wear the two hats, but with it being a two-person show, he feels confident about his ability to step in and out, he said.

Being directed by an actor of Perpich’s stature and getting a free acting lesson every time she showed up is the reason she wanted to be in the play, Vernon said. Her background in music theatre is wonderful but it’s completely different from straight acting and she wanted to delve into a meaty play, she said.

“He’s been so encouraging and supportive,” Vernon said. “He’s let me build things up and he’s let me try and try and try other things to see what works. He’s always been my safety net.”

A challenge to putting this show on is getting the gin rummy games to coincide with the dialogue when it’s specified what cards are drawn and discarded, Perpich said. To see their solution to the problem, people will have to come see the play, he said.

Tickets are $19, available online at www.pca-az.net. Prescott Center for the Arts is located at 208 N. Marina St. Stage Too is in the alley behind the theater.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

PCA puts on ‘Tuesdays with Morrie’ on Stage Too!
Prescott Center for the Arts' play is funny and thought-provoking at the same time
Award-winning Yasmina Reza's 'Art' opens at Stage Too!
'Lost in Yonkers' is all about family
‘Good Doctor’ mixes Chekhov, Neil Simon (VIDEO)

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries