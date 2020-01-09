Obituary Notice: Karin Ann Morris
Originally Published: January 9, 2020 9:05 p.m.
Karin Ann Morris, age 49, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away on January 3, 2020 in Prescott.
Affordable Burial and Cremation of Chino Valley, Arizona is in charge of the arrangements.
