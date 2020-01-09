Obituary Notice: Johnny Mendoza

Johnny Mendoza was born June 6, 1933, in Eldorado, Kansas and passed away on December 31, 2019 in Prescott, Arizona.

Funeral services will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 at 3:00 p.m., at Ruffner-Wakelin Bradshaw Chapel, 8480 E. Valley Road in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.