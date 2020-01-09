OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Jan. 09
Weather  31.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Letter: What kind of country?

Originally Published: January 9, 2020 8:41 p.m.

Editor:

What kind of country are we anyway? We give huge tax cuts to the wealthy who, instead of using them to create jobs or, let alone, train people to do the jobs, they hire already trained people from other countries. And Wall Street is thriving — unlike so many lower-wage U.S. citizens.

Then what does our “exceptional” government do but cut food stamps and other welfare programs for those who can’t afford to get training on their own, or are disabled.

We’ve all seen the jobs numbers in our country reach the skies, but what kind of jobs are they? Good-paying, living-wage jobs? Not on your life. Many of them don’t pay enough to eat on. Certainly not enough to get an education or training on. Way too little to afford a place to live or raise a family on. Is it any wonder so many young people have opted not to marry or have children? Not to buy homes in this economy that fills the coffers of the already rich and leaves so many others destitute and hungry?

What kind of country are we anyway?

Susan Lanning

Prescott Valley

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Column: Three options for adapting to new reality... and the first two don't count
Column: Wealth gap trips up free market system
Letter: Save newspapers; boost minimum wage
Letter: About those tax cuts
Letter: GOP's 'pledge' only benefits the wealthy

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries