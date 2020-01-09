Letter: What kind of country?

Editor:

What kind of country are we anyway? We give huge tax cuts to the wealthy who, instead of using them to create jobs or, let alone, train people to do the jobs, they hire already trained people from other countries. And Wall Street is thriving — unlike so many lower-wage U.S. citizens.

Then what does our “exceptional” government do but cut food stamps and other welfare programs for those who can’t afford to get training on their own, or are disabled.

We’ve all seen the jobs numbers in our country reach the skies, but what kind of jobs are they? Good-paying, living-wage jobs? Not on your life. Many of them don’t pay enough to eat on. Certainly not enough to get an education or training on. Way too little to afford a place to live or raise a family on. Is it any wonder so many young people have opted not to marry or have children? Not to buy homes in this economy that fills the coffers of the already rich and leaves so many others destitute and hungry?

What kind of country are we anyway?

Susan Lanning

Prescott Valley