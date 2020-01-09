Kornukopia Calendar: Jan. 10-19, 2020

Ongoing

Sedona International Film Festival presents “Invisible Life,” 4 p.m. Friday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 10, 13, 15 and 16; 7 p.m. Sunday and Tuesday, Jan. 12 and 14, Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A. www.sedonafilmfestival.org.

Friday, Jan. 10

Art Days for Kids, free, children ages 6-10, 1-2 p.m. Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., Travel back in time and explore how other cultures tell stories with art, then create your own story art for your personal art gallery. Register online, at the Youth Desk or call 928.777.1537.

Be Creative Adult Art Class-Printmaking-Collographs. Noon-3 p.m. Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 Skoog Blvd., free, This monthly art class for the 50-plus community will demonstrate how to make collographs, a print using yarn, fabric scraps, etc. on cardboard

Toughest Monster Truck Tour Pit Party, 5:30 p.m., Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St. Tickets are $5, www.findlaytoyotacenter.com.

Toughest Monster Truck Tour, 7:30 p.m., Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St. Tickets start at $15. www.findlaytoyotacenter.com.

Sedona International Film Festivla presents “The Stick EWI Project: In the Moonlight” 7 p.m., Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A. www.sedonafilmfestival.org.

Saturday Night Fever – The International Tribute to the Bee Gees, 7 p.m., Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. Tickets are $25 for adults and $22 for seniors, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.

Saturday, Jan. 11

Crafternoon at the Library, Pop-Up Cards, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. 2-4 p.m., free, Create cards that pop, swivel, and spring! The presenter will share techniques from outstanding pop-up books, which can be adapted into cards for holidays, birthdays, or “just because.” No artistic skill necessary. Register online, at the Ask a Librarian Desk or call 928.777.1526. Presented with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library. http://www.prescottlibrary.info.

Sedona International Film Festival presents "Wozzeck" by the Met Live Opera 11 a.m. live simulcast, 4 p.m. encore, Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A. www.sedonafilmfestival.org.

Cruisin’ – The Music of Smokey Robinson, 7 p.m. Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. Tickets are $26 for adults, $23 for seniors and $30 for opera box seats, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.

The Metropolitan Opera via satellite – “Wozzeck,” 10:55 a.m., Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St., Tickets are $24 for general admission and $20 for seniors. www.ycpac.com.

The Metropolitan Opera via satellite – “Wozzeck,” 11 a.m. live simulcast, 4 p.m. encore, Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A. www.sedonafilmfestival.org.

Monday, Jan. 13

Firearm Safety: An Informational Presentation, Not a Hands-On Training,6-7:30 p.m. Prescott Valley Public Library, third-floor Crystal Room, 7401 Skoog Blvd., free, teaches you how to safely handle firearms, including the proper techniques to unload, load and safely store firearms in the home. The presentation will discuss the differences between pistols, revolvers, semi-automatic pistols, single-action and double-action triggers, and rifles. It will also give a short history of firearms, automatic rifles and “Legal for Purchase” AR Series Rifles, as well as rifles of various designs (bolt action, lever action, etc.) and shotguns.

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Tuesday Morning Book Club, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., free, 10 a.m. to noon, The Language of Flowers (2011) by Vanessa Diffenbaugh. Discussion of a diverse selection of fiction and nonfiction. Reap the benefits of others' insights and experiences as they apply to the stories.

Thursday, Jan. 16

Google Photos class at Prescott Valley Library, free, but registration required. Introduction to features of Google Photos, second-floor PC Lab, 928-759-3040.

Sedona International film Festival presents “Scarborough: The Music of Simon and Garfunkel,” 7 p.m., Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A. www.sedonafilmfestival.org.

Friday, Jan. 17

Triple Threat Mystery Writers, a trio of local mystery writers sharing their craft. 2-4 p.m. Prescott Valley Public Library, third-floor Crystal Room. Free. https://www.pvlib.net.

Third Friday Chamber Music, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., 3:30-4:30 p.m. Clarinet Choir of the Central AZ Concert Band playing: Mozart Marriage of Figaro Overture, Girl with the Flaxen Hair by Debussy, H. M. S. Pinafore Overture by Sullivan, and Baby Elephant Walk by Henry Mancini. Hear music by local chamber players and special guests every month during the Third Friday Chamber Music Series. All programs are subject to change. For more information, call Bruce or Suzanne at 778.6965. http://www.prescottlibrary.info

Northern Arizona Suns vs. Sioux Falls Skyforce, 7 p.m., Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St. Tickets start at $10 for general admission and $9 for college students and military personnel. www.findlaytoyotacenter.com.

Vegas Tribute to Cher & Bill Medley, 7 p.m. Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. Tickets are $25 for adults and $22 for seniors, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.

The Price is Right Live, 7:30 p.m., Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St. Tickets start at $29. www.ycpac.com.

Saturday, Jan. 18

Caldecott Books and Art for Kids, 11 a.m. to noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Blending art with award-winning children's books, this program introduces budding young artists to the wonderful world of illustrations. For children, grades K-2. Register online, at the Youth Desk, or call 928.777.1537.

Familiy Storytime. Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., 11-11:30 a.m. 20-30 minutes of stories, songs, and activities for the whole family. http://www.prescottlibrary.info

Northern Arizona Suns vs. Sioux Falls Skyforce – Western Night, 5 p.m., Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St. Tickets start at $10 for general admission and $9 for college students and military personnel. www.findlaytoyotacenter.com.

Wild & Scenic Film Festival, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m., Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. Advance Tickets for one showing are $15 for adults, $10 for students and $5 for 12 and younger, Advance tickets for a double feature are $25 for adults, $20 for students and $10 for 12 and younger. Tickets at the door for one showing are $18 for adults, $15 for students and $5 for 12 and younger and Tickets at the door for a double feature are $30 for adults, $25 for students and $10 for 12 and younger. www.verderiver.org/wild-scenic/

Sunday, Jan. 19

AZ Humanities Lecture: ""Hyenas in Petticoats"" - How Arizona Women Struggled to Win the Vote!,2-3:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., www.prescottlibrary.info