At a Glance: See the ‘Ultimate Cher & Bill Medley’ tribute
Tad Management is bring “The Time of Your Life — Ultimate Cher & Bill Medley” tribute show to the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center for a 7 p.m. performance Friday, Jan. 17.
A tribute to two music icons on one stage, Gene Sironen sings iconic Medley songs such as “You’ve Lost that Lovin’ Feeling” and “I’ve Had the Time of My Life” while Heidi Thompson presents decades of musical memories by Cher including “Believe,” “Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves” and “I Got You Babe.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $22 for seniors, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.
Learn about the natural world
The Outdoors Explorer Club has its next meeting at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Prescott Public Library. Meant for kids 8 to 12, the club will go on a nature scavenger hunt and then allow the kids to flex their creative muscles in a collaborative storytelling experience using science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics to learn more about the natural world.
Register online at www.prescottlibrary.info, at the Youth Desk or by calling 928-777-1537. The Prescott Public Library is located at 215 E. Goodwin St.
Hear music by local chamber players
The Clarinet Choir of the Central Arizona Concert band is performing for the next Third Friday Chamber Music event at the Prescott Public Library Friday, Jan. 17.
Starting at 3:30 p.m., the free performance will feature Mozart’s “Marriage of Figaro Overture,” Debussy’s “Girl with the Flaxen Hair,” Sullivan’s “H. M. S. Pinafore Overture” and Mancini’s “Baby Elephant Walk.”
For more information call 928-778-6965.
The Prescott Public Library is located at 215 E. Goodwin St.
