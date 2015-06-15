OFFERS
Thu, Jan. 09
Gardening trends for 2020? Think unconventional, sustainable

This June 15, 2015 photo shows a dwarf hybrid blueberry plant growing in a container on a residential sidewalk near Langley, Wash. Growers without a lot of living space increasingly are choosing the dwarf varieties of their favorite plants, making this one of the hottest gardening trends predicted for 2020. (Dean Fosdick via AP)

This June 15, 2015 photo shows a dwarf hybrid blueberry plant growing in a container on a residential sidewalk near Langley, Wash. Growers without a lot of living space increasingly are choosing the dwarf varieties of their favorite plants, making this one of the hottest gardening trends predicted for 2020. (Dean Fosdick via AP)

Dean Fosdick, Associated Press
Originally Published: January 9, 2020 5:30 p.m.

Gardeners in 2020 will veer from the beaten path, opting for unconventional varieties and eco-conscious surroundings, according to a plant trends study by horticulturalists with the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS).

Their forecast is based largely on market observations and feedback from people seeking information from Extension offices.

Interest is strong for native plants, dwarf hybrids, “re-wilding’’ gardens, edible settings, wildlife-friendly landscapes, dark foliage, succulents, novel greens, landscaping for natural disasters, and softer, leafier floral arrangements, the horticulturists said.

“More and more folks are wanting to think about sustainability,’’ said Mark Tancig, a UF/IFAS agent based in Leon County.

“They’re wanting to plant things that don’t require as much water or fertilizer,” he said. “Plants that resist disease and insects. Plants that provide for wildlife use and need less maintenance and input. That not only saves money but it looks good, too. It’s restorative to the environment.” Breaking down the study’s trending Top 10:

• Native Plants. These plants original to a specific place generally are lower maintenance, requiring less water, pruning and fertilizer.

• Dwarf Hybrids. Gardeners without a lot of living space increasingly are choosing the dwarf varieties of their favorite plants. They also require less pruning.

• Re-Wilding Gardens. To encourage beneficial insects and the health of your garden, allow shrubs to return to their natural shapes, let grass grow longer and permit a few weeds to flower, said Theresa Badurek, horticulture agent for Pinellas County. “Some of those volunteer weeds may be great wildflowers.”

For more, visit dCourier.c• Edible Settings. Fruit-bearing plants, ornamental vegetables and edible flowers do double duty, adding beauty as well as nutrition to the home landscape.

• Plants for Wildlife. “Most contemporary landscapes lack diversity, so gardeners should choose a variety of plants that flower and fruit,” Badurek said. Plants with berries attract birds, and layering plants of varying heights provides hiding places for other species.

• Dark Foliage. Plants with red, purple or black leaves are striking additions to any landscape, making them attractive to gardeners looking for something new in 2020, said Marguerite Beckford, a horticulture agent in Sarasota County.

• Succulents. People are reaching out for lesser-known succulents that offer interesting shapes, textures and growth habits, the University of Florida horticulturists say.

