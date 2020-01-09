Friday Catchall: Fake news from Washington, Biden strangeness

• SERIOUSLY? – The story from the Associated Press sets the stage:

“Facebook has decided not to limit how political ads can be targeted to specific groups of people, as its main digital-ad rival Google did in November to fight misinformation. Neither will it ban political ads outright, as Twitter did last October. And Facebook still won't fact-check them, as it's faced pressure to do.”

Just prior to that story moved on the wire, Rep. Paul Gosar was fighting criticism for tweeting a doctored picture of former President Barack Obama and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

Gosar, the five-term Republican whose district includes the Prescott area, published on his personal Twitter account a photo purporting to show the two leaders grinning as they held hands. Gosar wrote: “The world is a better place without these guys in power.”

Apparently he seemed to not realize the foreign leader has been in power since 2013 and remains there.

Yet, the criticism — which came from pundits and constituents — centered more on the “tweeting of fake news.” The picture reportedly was from a 2011 meeting Obama had with now-former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who was replaced by Rouhani in the picture.

In defense, Gosar tweeted: “To the dim witted reporters ... no one said this wasn’t Photoshopped. No one said the president of Iran was dead. No one said Obama met with Rouhani in person. The tweet says: ‘the world is a better place without either of them in power.’”

We get it, Paul, it is your opinion. It also was not an ad; still, as with robocalls, our leaders should be working to eliminate pesky things — even fake news.

• STRANGE – This week we also heard rumblings involving the son of former Vice President Joe Biden.

Hunter Biden, early in 2019, was linked to a 2016 drug investigation in Prescott. While the local tie, involving a rental car and a pipe containing cocaine residue, could not be proven and did not move forward, the latest involves alleged identity theft.

The identity theft accusations were filed this past week in an Arkansas court. Prescott is part of the story because the court papers cite the Prescott Police Department report and what allegedly happened here Oct. 27-28, 2016.

Here is what cracked open the new allegations: “Stolen identities were used to check defendant Robert Hunter Biden into an Arizona facility and providing false statements to the Prescott Police Department,” the document from the court states. “These stolen identities include his deceased brother Joseph R. Beau Biden III, and Joseph McGee.”

I know Prescott is a lightning rod to local links of national news, but could this get any more strange?

• QUOTE – “Nearly all men can stand adversity, but if you want to test a man’s character, give him power.” — President Abraham Lincoln

• PICK OF THE WEEK – (Proving there’s always something good to do in the Prescott area that’s cheap or free): The Northern Arizona Suns continue the 2019-20 campaign with their next home game at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, against Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Pretty cool, local NBA!

