OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Jan. 09
Weather  31.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Friday Catchall: Fake news from Washington, Biden strangeness

Congressman Paul Gosar, R-Ariz. District 4, is getting criticism after tweeting a doctored picture of former President Barack Obama and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in which he seemed not to realize the foreign leader remains in power. (Matt York/AP, file)

Congressman Paul Gosar, R-Ariz. District 4, is getting criticism after tweeting a doctored picture of former President Barack Obama and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in which he seemed not to realize the foreign leader remains in power. (Matt York/AP, file)

mugshot photo
By Tim Wiederaenders | TWieds_editor
Originally Published: January 9, 2020 9:06 p.m.

• SERIOUSLY? – The story from the Associated Press sets the stage:

“Facebook has decided not to limit how political ads can be targeted to specific groups of people, as its main digital-ad rival Google did in November to fight misinformation. Neither will it ban political ads outright, as Twitter did last October. And Facebook still won't fact-check them, as it's faced pressure to do.”

Just prior to that story moved on the wire, Rep. Paul Gosar was fighting criticism for tweeting a doctored picture of former President Barack Obama and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

Gosar, the five-term Republican whose district includes the Prescott area, published on his personal Twitter account a photo purporting to show the two leaders grinning as they held hands. Gosar wrote: “The world is a better place without these guys in power.”

Apparently he seemed to not realize the foreign leader has been in power since 2013 and remains there.

Yet, the criticism — which came from pundits and constituents — centered more on the “tweeting of fake news.” The picture reportedly was from a 2011 meeting Obama had with now-former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who was replaced by Rouhani in the picture.

In defense, Gosar tweeted: “To the dim witted reporters ... no one said this wasn’t Photoshopped. No one said the president of Iran was dead. No one said Obama met with Rouhani in person. The tweet says: ‘the world is a better place without either of them in power.’”

We get it, Paul, it is your opinion. It also was not an ad; still, as with robocalls, our leaders should be working to eliminate pesky things — even fake news.

• STRANGE – This week we also heard rumblings involving the son of former Vice President Joe Biden.

Hunter Biden, early in 2019, was linked to a 2016 drug investigation in Prescott. While the local tie, involving a rental car and a pipe containing cocaine residue, could not be proven and did not move forward, the latest involves alleged identity theft.

The identity theft accusations were filed this past week in an Arkansas court. Prescott is part of the story because the court papers cite the Prescott Police Department report and what allegedly happened here Oct. 27-28, 2016.

Here is what cracked open the new allegations: “Stolen identities were used to check defendant Robert Hunter Biden into an Arizona facility and providing false statements to the Prescott Police Department,” the document from the court states. “These stolen identities include his deceased brother Joseph R. Beau Biden III, and Joseph McGee.”

I know Prescott is a lightning rod to local links of national news, but could this get any more strange?

• QUOTE – “Nearly all men can stand adversity, but if you want to test a man’s character, give him power.” — President Abraham Lincoln

• PICK OF THE WEEK – (Proving there’s always something good to do in the Prescott area that’s cheap or free): The Northern Arizona Suns continue the 2019-20 campaign with their next home game at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, against Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Pretty cool, local NBA!

Tim Wiederaenders is the senior news editor for the Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter @TWieds_editor. Reach him at 928-445-3333, ext. 2032, or twieds@prescottaz.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Arizona Congressman Gosar criticized after tweeting doctored photo
White House blames Iran for war of words with Trump
Iran leader: No meeting with US as long as sanctions remain
Iran says 'idiotic' new US sanctions shut doors of diplomacy
Iran leader warns of an unstable security

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries