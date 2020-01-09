Feature Home: Universal Homes announces 2 grand openings
OUR NEWEST ATTACHED SINGLE FAMILY HOMES
Once again being offered in Granville! These popular attached single family homes offer all the amenities
you are looking for. All homes contain:
• Single Level Floorplans
• Window Coverings
• Front & Rear Landscaping
• Kitchen Appliances
• Two Tone Interior Paint
• Block Fenced Rear Yards
• 3 Bedrooms
• Washer/Dryers
• Two Car Garages
Homes range between 1453 – 1512 square feet and offer an open great room living concept with private rear yard. The low monthly HOA fee of $112 covers the Master Association fee, in addition to individual homes roof repair/replace, exterior painting, front yard landscape maintenance, and exterior building fire insurance.
Enjoy the easy maintenance lifestyle in a planned community that features multiple recreation centers, a dog park, recreational vehicle storage area, miles of paved walking paths and wide open spaces for breathtaking views. The Granville community is convenient to all of Prescott Valley town facilities, shopping areas, schools, churches, Prescott Valley Event Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Center.
OUR NEWEST STATE OF THE ART RECREATION FACILITY
Our new $5,000,000.00 Recreation Facility is now open for resident use! This facility offers a wide variety of amenities including a 9,000 square foot multipurpose room and state of the art fitness facility. The Fitness Facility is equipped
with treadmills, stair steppers, recumbent bikes, free weights and showers. After your workout, relax in the lounge with TV, internet & coffee service.
Enjoy the outdoors in one of three Granville recreation centers equipped with basketball, pickle ball, tennis courts, ramada’s for picnicking, children’s play area, swimming/play pools for recreation or exercise and relaxing spas. The $49.50 monthly HOA allows residents access to all facilities within the Granville communities. For additional information, please call Universal Homes Sales ofice at: 928.759.3330
