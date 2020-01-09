Ex-student pleads guilty in shooting death on Arizona campus
FLAGSTAFF — A former Northern Arizona University student pleaded guilty Thursday to manslaughter in the shooting death of a fellow student on campus, sparing him from a second trial and the potential for a much lengthier prison term.
Steven Jones' new trial had been scheduled to begin later this month, years after a jury deadlocked on murder and aggravated assault charges. His new plea in a deal with prosecutors, which a judge approved, makes that moot.
Jones, 23, has long acknowledged firing the shots that killed Colin Brough, 20, in October 2015 and injuring three other students. But he claimed he acted in self-defense after being attacked verbally and physically.
The sound of gunfire in the predawn hours initially stoked fears of a mass shooting at the school in Flagstaff, about 145 miles (233 kilometers) north of Phoenix. The shooting at the school with more than 25,000 students came just days after 10 people were killed, including the gunman, at an Oregon community college.
Prosecutors had painted Jones as an assassin whose pride was hurt after getting punched in the face outside an apartment complex where one of his friends rang a doorbell and ran off.
Jones could have left what largely was a verbal argument, prosecutors said, but instead went to his car, got a loaded .40-caliber handgun from his glove box and shot four unarmed students.
Under an agreement with prosecutors Thursday, Jones pleaded guilty to manslaughter and three counts of aggravated assault. The deal calls for a prison sentence of up to 10 years.
Jones had faced up to 25 years if convicted of second-degree murder in a new trial. He also was charged with six counts of aggravated assault.
Brough died after being shot in the chest and shoulder. Nick Piring has said was shot in the arm and hip as he jumped over a bush to reach Brough, his onetime roommate. Jones said he viewed the jump as an act of aggression.
The initial dispute happened near an apartment complex across the street from Northern Arizona University and spilled over to the campus.
Jones' attorneys said he didn't shoot until after announcing he had a gun and not until after Brough lunged at him — details that varied among witnesses. Jones' attorneys said he was bullied by a group of drunken fraternity members, verbally attacked and had only seconds to respond, believing he was being chased and could be seriously hurt or killed.
Jones, who was trained to use firearms growing up, said he fired again after students dog-piled him, trying to disperse the crowd. Nick Prato was stuck in the neck, and Kyle Zientek twice in the back.
Police arrived found a chaotic scene, with people running around, screaming and crying. Some were giving first aid to those who were shot and calling out for ambulances. Other students were handcuffed in a parking lot as police tried to determine whether there was a second shooting suspect.
Jones was detained within minutes and told police he was the only shooter.
Dozens of people were listed as potential witnesses in the new trial, including people who would speak about the “peacefulness” of both Brough and Jones, if needed, prosecutors and defense attorneys said.
Jones has been in the custody of his parents.
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for surgeries
- 31-year-old man missing in Castle Hot Springs area since Sunday
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for cataract surgeries
- Dog missing from crash that killed Prescott Valley woman, military husband still hospitalized
- Driver killed in head-on crash on Highway 69 in Prescott
- Prescott woman's DUI 3 times legal limit, child in car, Sheriff's Office reports
- Snow with little accumulation in Prescott area expected Thursday
- Bagdad mine west of Prescott continues to thrive in 21st Century
- Have you seen these Prescott Valley teens?
- Update: Reward increased to $1,500 in quest for Pearsall
- 7-vehicle crash on Highway 69 sends 2 to hospitals
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for surgeries
- 5 adults arrested, 3 children removed from home during Chino Valley theft investigation
- Prescott prepares for a possible white Christmas
- Prescott Valley woman dies after car hits fire truck in Indiana
- Registered sex offender arrested for child molestation in Prescott
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for cataract surgeries
- 31-year-old man missing in Castle Hot Springs area since Sunday
- Update: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
- Prescott Police arrest man who allegedly walked into bar naked
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: