OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Jan. 10
Weather  24.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

D-backs finalize $3M, 1-year deal with Rondón
MLB

In this Saturday, April 20, 2019 photo, Houston Astros pitcher Hector Rondon (30) delivers against the Texas Rangers during the sixth inning of a game in Arlington, Texas. The Arizona Diamondbacks have finalized a $3 million, one-year deal with relief pitcher Héctor Rondón, adding more depth to the back of their bullpen. The team announced the deal on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. (Mike Stone/AP, file)

In this Saturday, April 20, 2019 photo, Houston Astros pitcher Hector Rondon (30) delivers against the Texas Rangers during the sixth inning of a game in Arlington, Texas. The Arizona Diamondbacks have finalized a $3 million, one-year deal with relief pitcher Héctor Rondón, adding more depth to the back of their bullpen. The team announced the deal on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. (Mike Stone/AP, file)

DAVID BRANDT, AP Sports Writer
Originally Published: January 9, 2020 11:42 p.m.

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks have finalized a $3 million, one-year deal with relief pitcher Héctor Rondón, adding more depth to the back of their bullpen.

The team announced the deal on Thursday. Rondón gets a $2.5 million salary next season and the deal includes a team option for 2021 with a $500,000 buyout. He could potentially get a base salary of $4 million in 2021 which could escalate to $5 million depending on how many games he finished on the mound.

The 31-year-old right-hander is a seven-year veteran who helped the Chicago Cubs win the World Series in 2016. He pitched last season for Houston and had a 3.71 ERA over 62 appearances, including one start, as the Astros advanced to the World Series before losing to Washington.

The Diamondbacks finished with an 85-77 record last year and Rondón said he’s excited to join a team that he believes is on the rise.

“Last year, they were really close to going to the playoffs,” Rondon said. “And I think as a player, that challenge for me is huge. I like the way they play and the way they think and it was an easy decision for me to go to the D-backs.”

Rondón has experience as a closer and could be used in that role in Arizona, but the team has other options including Archie Bradley, who finished with 18 saves last season and was especially effective in the second half of the year. Hazen said Bradley “performed very well for us” even though next year’s bullpen roles weren’t completely decided.

“I would not say anything is set,” Arizona GM Mike Hazen said. “I would hope that everyone comes in ready to compete. I think there’s probably still some opportunity for competition and we have a lot of good young pitchers pushing up who are looking for opportunity to take roles.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

AP source: Rondón, D-backs agree to $3M, 1-year deal
Ketel Marte and Diamondbacks finalize $24M, 5-year deal
All Aces: Astros get Greinke in trade with D-backs
Assessing the bullpens after a wild trade deadline
Mad-Bum says 2nd act with D-backs can be as memorable as 1st

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries